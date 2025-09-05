HIVEX Powers Cashless Payments for Chinese Travelers in Japan Through a Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay) and PayPay Collaboration

HIVEX provides a better user experience by offering participating cashless payment merchants (MPSPs) common business rules, low-friction system integration, consistent and neutral branding, and greater commercial scalability.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, the developer and operator of the HIVEX®️ cross-border payment framework, today announced the launch of a landmark cross-border mobile payment initiative enabling Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay) users to make QR code payments at PayPay’s merchants in Japan. This collaboration marks a major step forward in HIVEX’s mission to connect leading mobile wallets globally and deliver a frictionless payment experience for international travelers.

In collaboration with HIVEX, Weixin users that travel to Japan can now pay directly at millions of PayPay merchants by scanning PayPay’s QR code display, without currency exchange or additional app downloads. The service is expected to go live in mid-September 2025.

Weixin and its international service WeChat have more than 1.4 billion monthly active users combined. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, 797,900 Chinese tourists visited Japan in June 2025, a 19.9% year-over-year increase, keeping China as Japan’s largest inbound market, with strong spending power across retail, food and beverage, and travel experiences.

“This partnership brings together three market leaders – Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay) in China, PayPay in Japan, and HIVEX – to create a powerful proposition for both travelers and merchants,” said Ling Wu, CEO of TBCASoft. “It demonstrates how a collaboration between ecosystems can deliver secure, compliant, and scalable cross-border payment solutions that benefit all participants.”

About HIVEX

HIVEX provides a better user experience by offering participating cashless payment merchants (MPSPs) common business rules, low-friction system integration, consistent and neutral branding, and greater commercial scalability. Connecting to HIVEX enables ubiquitous cross-border payments easily within your reach.

