HIVEX Layer1 Blockchain & StraitsX a Regulated Stablecoin Issuer Lead Multi-Currency Stablecoin-Driven X-Border Payments

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBCASoft, the U.S.-based on-chain finance innovator and the creator of the HIVEX®️ Network, today announced a strategic MOU (“Project HIVEX StableLink”) with StraitsX, a licensed Major Payment Institution (MPI) based out of Singapore and issuer of the XSGD and XUSD stablecoins. This collaboration marks a major leap forward in delivering scalable, blockchain-powered, cross-border payments that will utilize regulated stablecoins for instant FX and settlement finality, bringing significant cost-efficiencies to network partners, including mobile users, issuers, acquirers and merchants.

Under this collaboration, StraitsX will integrate with the HIVEX Network, a next-generation international mobile payment solution. Project HIVEX StableLink aims to connect regulated stablecoin issuers across multiple jurisdictions including, but not limited to Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the United States.

The HIVEX Network leverages blockchain to enable sovereign, interoperable, and secure cross-border payments – ensuring FX transparency, regulatory compliance, and robust data protection across jurisdictions. HIVEX, which has been utilizing stablecoin technologies for cross-border clearing since 2023, aims to expand the network’s capability from instant clearing to regulated instant settlement and foreign exchange (FX) under the HIVEX StableLink initiative.

“Project HIVEX StableLink and this collaboration with StraitsX is a defining milestone in the evolution of the HIVEX Network as the global infrastructure layer for mobile payments,” said Ling Wu, Founder and CEO of TBCASoft. “We are not just connecting wallets and businesses. We are reshaping the future of digital finance with a blockchain-powered, trusted, multi-party framework that ensures scalability, interoperability, and sovereignty at every level. With Singapore being a key international financial center, this collaboration with StraitsX, the issuer of the XSGD stablecoin with a 1:1 peg to the Singapore Dollar, will deliver tremendous customer value across our HIVEX Network.”

“We are excited to work with TBCASoft to make cross-border payments simpler, smarter and more cost-effective for businesses,” said Tianwei Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of StraitsX. “By integrating our stablecoins and payment capabilities within the HIVEX Network, we are making it possible for businesses to access seamless and instant QR payment and settlement experience, backed by trusted infrastructure, strong compliance, and competitive value.”

This announcement further cements TBCASoft and the HIVEX Network as global enablers of mobile wallet interoperability, aligning the interests of banks, e-wallets, merchants, and users under a harmonized decentralized framework. Project HIVEX StableLink will spur HIVEX’s footprint expansion, accelerating the shift toward an open, borderless mobile payments future.

About TBCASoft / HIVEX Network

TBCASoft is a Silicon Valley-based fintech innovator leading the charge in decentralized, on-chain finance infrastructure. TBCASoft’s flagship product, the HIVEX Network, is an international mobile payment solution that enables interoperable cross-border QR and NFC payments with built-in FX transparency, compliance alignment, and sovereign data control – empowering mobile wallets to scale globally without compromise.

About StraitsX

StraitsX is the stablecoin-native settlement layer driving global finance, and a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. As the issuer of XUSD and XSGD stablecoins, StraitsX leverages the power of blockchain and stablecoin technology to drive payments interoperability while offering innovative tools for liquidity management, stablecoin integration, and cross-border transactions. Partnering with leading financial institutions, global liquidity providers and payment technology partners, StraitsX delivers cutting-edge payment solutions in a highly regulated and reliable environment, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.

