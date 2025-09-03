Surge Institute Welcomes the 2026 Chicago Fellowship Cohort

Welcome our new fellows

25 leaders join the 2026 Surge Fellowship Chicago to grow as changemakers, advancing equity and justice in education.

I am incredibly honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders into the 2026 Surge Fellowship. Each brings a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to transforming education” — Ulric Shannon

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge Fellowship Chicago is proud to welcome 25 emerging leaders into the 2026 Chicago Fellowship cohort. These individuals are beginning a transformative 10-month experience designed to accelerate their leadership, amplify their impact, and empower them as agents of change in their communities.Throughout the fellowship, participants will sharpen their leadership toolkit—focusing on executive skills, problem-solving, and teamwork—as they explore complex issues rooted in historical inequities within the education system and broader political context.Ulric Shannon, Executive Director of Surge Chicago, shared:“I am incredibly honored to welcome this exceptional group of leaders into the 2026 Chicago Surge Fellowship. Each brings a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to transforming education in our communities. I’m confident they will grow as leaders and advocates for justice and equity in education.”MEET THE 2026 CHICAGO FELLOWSHIPAlejandra Sandoval Martinez — Teacher Development Coach, National Louis UniversityAmber Henderson — Principal, ESD159 MattesonCheyane Bligen — Senior Associate, Public Affairs, The Chicago Public Education FundDarnell Motley — Assistant Professor, University of ChicagoDr. Nicole Billings — Assessment Manager, Chicago Public SchoolsEric Steen — Site Director, The Hidden Genius ProjectEron Godi — Special Projects Manager, LEARN Charter School NetworkJamie L. Enge — College and Career Equity Specialist, Chicago Public SchoolsJorge Alaves — School Counselor, Lindblom Math & Science Academy (CPS)Juan Pablo Esquivel — Science Learning Specialist, Noble SchoolKadeem Fuller — Associate Director of Recruiting, COOP CareersKendra Turner — Director of School Quality & Support, Chicago Public SchoolsKeviyona Ray — Principal, CPS – Asa Philip Randolph Magnet SchoolNino Rodriguez — Scholar-Practitioner, r3volutioninoSaShay Butler — Assistant Director, Student Enrichment Services (Northwestern University)Shannon R. Keys — Director of Regional High School Programs, The Academy GroupShinon Allen — Impact Director, City Year ChicagoTatiana L. Roberts — Director & Assistant Professor, First Year Academic Experience, National Louis UniversityJoshua Johnson — Equity Professional Learning Specialist, Chicago Public Schools (Office of Equity)Katrina Miller — Program Manager, Computer Science/STEM, Chicago Public SchoolsEdith Flores — Alumni Success Coach Lead, Noble SchoolsMargarita Lachica — Assistant Principal, AceroKristin Moore — Chief of Program and Impact, NewRoot Learning InstituteLisset — Mentor, Golden AppleRomán Ahmed — Growth Strategist, InnovareA signature offering from Surge Institute, the Surge Fellowship is a best-in-class, cohort-based leadership development program tailored for emerging leaders of color in education. The program fosters individual and collective growth through racial healing, community connection, and movement-building. A key feature is the Freedom Dreams Project, a capstone where fellows design and present major projects inspired by their visions for equity, community, and justice.Founded in Chicago to diversify the educational leadership pipeline, the Surge Fellowship has since expanded its reach nationwide, nurturing transformative leaders across the country. Its success is supported by a broad network of Chicago funders, investors , and community partners who believe deeply in the potential of this cohort and the broader Surge community.About Surge InstituteSurge Institute is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2014 with the mission to develop and elevate leaders of color who enact transformative change for children, families, and communities. Since its founding by Carmita Semaan, Surge has been dedicated to creating authentic and powerful leadership development experiences. Learn more at surgeinstitute.org

