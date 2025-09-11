Detroit's Newest Cohort: 20 Educational Leaders Ready to Transform Detroit’s Educational Landscape

Welcome our new fellows

20 Brilliant Detroit education leaders join the Surge Institute's Academy for a 6-month program focused on leadership, transformation, and community impact.

These leaders are dream builders and barrier breakers who embody the spirit of Detroit—resilient, innovative, and unapologetically committed to our young people.” — Andrea Black Evans, M.Ed., Executive Director of Surge Academy

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge Institute Detroit Academy is thrilled to welcome its second Detroit cohort, a powerful collective of 20 brilliant education leaders stepping into a six-month journey of leadership, transformation, and community impact.This isn’t just another cohort announcement—this is the educational equivalent of assembling the Avengers. These 20 phenomenal leaders didn’t just apply; they showed up ready to swing for the fences of academic excellence. From veteran principals who’ve turned their schools into community beacons to rising teacher-leaders blazing trails with innovation and passion, this team is about to change the game for Detroit education.“The energy in this group is electric,” said Andrea Black Evans, M.Ed., Executive Director of Surge Academy. “These leaders are dream builders and barrier breakers who embody the spirit of Detroit—resilient, innovative, and unapologetically committed to our young people. Their impact will ripple far beyond classrooms, shaping a more just and liberated future.”MEET THE 2026 DETROIT ACADEMY COHORTAisha Greene, Executive Director of Recruitment, Staffing, and Onboarding, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictAmber Harrison, Scholars Over Everything (non profit)Anneatra Kaplan, High School Counselor, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictAquan Grant-Wayne, School Support Liaison, Grand Valley State UniversityDayna Peoples, K-8 Reading Specialist, Voyageur AcademyDestiny Allen, Interim Director of Implementation, TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students)Liz Van Hoesen, Principal, Trix Academy and Phalen Leadership AcademyErica Lopez Negrete, Senior Director of Multilingual Education and World Languages, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictJasmine Brooks, Senior Director of Graduate 313, Detroit College Access NetworkJessica Haynes, Assistant Director of Early Career Teachers, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictJon Williams, Clinical Manager, MiSide Community Impact NetworkMarisol Teachworth Walton, Director of Youth Development, Detroit Hispanic Development CorporationMarkita Weaver, Assistant Director of Talent Pipelines and Professional Growth, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictMischa Bashir, Senior Director of Office School Operations, Detroit Public School Community DistrictNyanatee Bailey, DEI Director, University of MichiganPamara Sanders, Regional Program Director, MI Talent TogetherSchranda Battle, Exceptional Student Education Lead Administrator, Detroit Public Schools Community DistrictShanina Draughn, Principal, Macomb Montessori AcademyTasha Evans, Senior Director of High School Curriculum and Instruction, University Prep SchoolsVeneice Daniels, Data & Assessment Coordinator, Southfield Public SchoolsImagine the possibilities when these brilliant minds come together, seasoned wisdom meeting fresh perspectives, cultural wealth flowing like the Detroit River, and strategies rooted in heritage, love, and excellence. These aren’t just educators; they’re revolutionaries redefining what’s possible when Black and Latinx leaders are empowered to lead authentically.During their time in the Surge Academy program, the collective will hone their executive skills, problem-solving abilities, and team-building techniques. They will also navigate complex topics surrounding the historical inequity in education and politics. The Surge Academy Detroit is made possible through collaboration with and support from the Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative, W.K.Kellogg Foundation, and The Skillman Foundation.Detroit, buckle up—the Motor City is revving up for an educational transformation that will echo for decades to come. The 2026 Surge Academy Detroit cohort is here, and the nation is about to see what happens when representation meets liberation in education.ABOUT THE SURGE INSTITUTE Surge Academy is a signature program of Surge Institute, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2014 by Carmita Semaan. The Detroit Academy is a six-month, best-in-class leadership experience for emerging leaders of color in education, blending executive skill-building with racial healing, community-building, and vision-driven projects. Learn more at surgeinstitute.org

