Freeport Illinois Native Pietro Cimino To Speak At Pizza Tomorrow Summit On Brand Expansion

FREEPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeport, Illinois native and entrepreneur Pietro “Peter” Cimino has been invited to be one of the speakers and presenters at Pizza Tomorrow's Summit -2025 national conference. The convention (which is the company’s 4th annual), is boasting to attract the “movers and shakers” of the industry. Pizza Tomorrow Summit was one of Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “50 fastest growing shows of 2024”.

Pietro Cimino, will be conducting his own seminar entitled “Brand Extensions: The Basics of Expanding Your Brand”. Cimino will go into detail citing his personal experiences with venturing into successful product line extensions of his own.

"Pizzeria operators face many challenges, from staying ahead of evolving consumer demands to managing rising costs. Navigating these obstacles requires staying informed about the latest industry trends, innovative menu ideas, and efficient operational strategies and brand expansion" states Pietro Cimino. Cimino's presentation will offer significant benefits to operators and encourage operational growth.



Restaurateur Pietro Cimino, owner of Mama Cimino’s Pizza in Las Vegas and Pizza Bar in Laguna Beach, CA has launched a line of original products as an extension of his businesses. Cimino’s claim to fame is “A Taste of Tradition” from Mama’s cookbook to your kitchen cabinet. The company’s flagship product is Pietro’s Favorite Italian Lemon Ice. The product comes in two flavors: Original Italian Lemon and Italian Strawberry Lemon, and is manufactured in the U.S.A.

As owner of Mama Cimino’s Pizza in Las Vegas, and co-owner with his family of the popular Freeport, Illinois restaurant-Cimino's Little Italy, Pietro manufacturered Pietro’s Favorite Italian Lemon Ice and expanded his brand throughout the country. Cimino's Little Italy has been reviewed as "Fantastic atmosphere", "Some of the best pizza I've had" and "a true Italian gem in Freeport".

Cimino's Little Italy has been a successful operation since 1977, started by Pietro's Mother and Father, and for over 48 years has brought the Cimino name, tradition and one-of-a-kind pizza around the country. The tradition continues with additional locations in Las Vegas NV and Laguna Beach CA.

