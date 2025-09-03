Submit Release
Chairman Lee and Ranking Member Heinrich Announce Upcoming Committee Schedule

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources announced its schedule for the week.

 

A hearing will be held on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 9:30 am in room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

 

The purpose of the hearing is to consider the nominations of the Laura Swett to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2030, and David LaCerte to be a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

 

The hearing will be webcast live on the Committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

 

Members of the press interested in attending should mail clint_yingling@energy.senate.gov to RSVP.

