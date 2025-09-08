10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Hosted by OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter

Celebrating 10 Years of Charity Golf to Break the Silence on Domestic Violence and Mental Health

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCA-Greater Phoenix Chapter Hosts Their 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament to Support Domestic Violence and Mental Health Awareness Phoenix, AZ — The OCA-Greater Phoenix Chapter (OCA-GPC) is proud to announce its 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, taking place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Biltmore Golf Club 2400 E. Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016. This year’s tournament will raise funds and awareness for domestic violence prevention and mental health advocacy.The event will bring together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for a meaningful day of golf and giving back. In partnership with impactful organizations like Janice's Women's Center and Ruth Place, OCA-GPC aims to amplify critical conversations around safety, support, and mental wellness in underserved communities.“We’re honored to host this milestone event and work alongside dedicated partners to make a real difference,” said Astria Wong, President of OCA-GPC. “Our 10th year is not just a celebration — it’s a call to action.”OCA-GPC extends sincere gratitude to all sponsors, donors, and community supporters whose generosity makes this event possible. Their contributions will directly support services for those impacted by domestic violence and mental health challenges.For more details on registration, sponsorship needs, and donation options, please visit our event website on Birdease OCA-GPC is a nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans in the Greater Phoenix region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.