OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter Hosts Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation
Enjoy a day of Golf, Games, Prizes and Food at the Arizona Biltmore Benefitting the Michael J. Fox Foundation
Fun-Filled Day of Golf, Games, Silent Auction and Lunch at the Prestigious Arizona Biltmore
Participants will enjoy a fun-filled scramble tournament, complete with on-course games, a delicious luncheon, and an enticing silent auction items. Golfers can register for $200 per person or $700 for a foursome. Non-golfers are also encouraged to join in the festivities by attending the luncheon and silent auction.
The event will feature exciting raffle prizes and silent auction items, including a football autographed by the AZ Cardinals, a 47" TV, alongside auction items such as airline tickets, a luxurious Hermès scarf, and more! It promises to be an engaging day for everyone involved.
“Each hole will be dedicated to factual information about Parkinson’s Disease,” states Mike Ziomek, the luncheon guest speaker. “Having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease when I was 32 years old, I am dedicating my life for advancing Parkinson’s education and research.”
“We invite the community to join us for a day of golf, camaraderie, and philanthropy,” said Astria Wong, President of OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter. “Together, we can make a difference in the fight against Parkinson's Disease.”
For those interested in supporting this worthy cause, the OCA Greater Phoenix Chapter is seeking donations for silent auction items. Please email directorocagpc@gmail.com or call 480-990-1222 for more information.
To register for the tournament, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oca-greater-phoenix-chapter-9th-annual-charity-golf-tournament-tickets-913172733227
Join us for a day of fun, fundraising, and making a difference in the lives of those affected by Parkinson's Disease!
