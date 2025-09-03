Displayit Team Scores 2nd Place at EDPA Southeast 'Get Out of the Gutter…for a Good Cause!' Bowling Event

Drew, Sean, Jack, and Greg steal 2nd at the 18th annual bowling competition.

Displayit team bowls to 2nd place at EDPA Southeast’s charity event, marking their 4th consecutive year placing.

It’s always a great opportunity to connect with the EDPA community while supporting an important cause.” — Marty Gareau, General Manager

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Displayit team proudly took 2nd place at the 18th annual Get Out of the Gutter…for a Good Cause! bowling event, hosted by EDPA Southeast at Bowlero Chamblee. This marks the fourth consecutive year Displayit has placed in this industry-favorite charity event.Team members Drew Silock, Sean Fink, Jack Bierman, and Greg Beckwith represented Displayit with skill and camaraderie, helping raise funds for the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, which supports charitable initiatives in the display and events community.The event, held from 4:30pm to 8:30pm at Bowlero Chamblee, brought together industry professionals for an evening of friendly competition, networking, and giving back.“We’re thrilled to continue our streak of placing at this event,” said Marty Gareau, General Manager at Displayit. “It’s always a great opportunity to connect with the EDPA community while supporting an important cause.”For more information about EDPA events, check out their Chapter Events page About DisplayitDisplayit is a leading provider of trade show displays, custom graphics, and event solutions that help brands create memorable, impactful experiences.

