Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,007 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,891 in the last 365 days.

Displayit Team Scores 2nd Place at EDPA Southeast 'Get Out of the Gutter…for a Good Cause!' Bowling Event

2nd place winners of the bowling competition

Drew, Sean, Jack, and Greg steal 2nd at the 18th annual bowling competition.

Displayit team bowls to 2nd place at EDPA Southeast’s charity event, marking their 4th consecutive year placing.

It’s always a great opportunity to connect with the EDPA community while supporting an important cause.”
— Marty Gareau, General Manager
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Displayit team proudly took 2nd place at the 18th annual Get Out of the Gutter…for a Good Cause! bowling event, hosted by EDPA Southeast at Bowlero Chamblee. This marks the fourth consecutive year Displayit has placed in this industry-favorite charity event.

Team members Drew Silock, Sean Fink, Jack Bierman, and Greg Beckwith represented Displayit with skill and camaraderie, helping raise funds for the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, which supports charitable initiatives in the display and events community.

The event, held from 4:30pm to 8:30pm at Bowlero Chamblee, brought together industry professionals for an evening of friendly competition, networking, and giving back.

“We’re thrilled to continue our streak of placing at this event,” said Marty Gareau, General Manager at Displayit. “It’s always a great opportunity to connect with the EDPA community while supporting an important cause.”

For more information about EDPA events, check out their Chapter Events page.

About Displayit
Displayit is a leading provider of trade show displays, custom graphics, and event solutions that help brands create memorable, impactful experiences.

Jennifer Smithson
Displayit
+1 401-219-0099
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Displayit Team Scores 2nd Place at EDPA Southeast 'Get Out of the Gutter…for a Good Cause!' Bowling Event

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more