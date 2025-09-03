B+E's July 2025 NNN Car Wash Listed Inventory report cover

B+E Releases July 2025 NNN Car Wash Report Highlighting Market Trends and Inventory Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate, today announced the release of its July 2025 NNN Car Wash Report, offering investors a snapshot of one of the fastest-growing segments in the net lease market.

The report, with data sourced from B+E’s own 1031 Trade Database, covers market performance, tenant insights, investor demand trends, and a full inventory of July listings in the NNN car wash sector.

“Car washes continue to draw strong investor interest as a resilient and expanding asset class,” said Camille Renshaw, Founder and CEO of B+E. “Buyers are rushing into the market to purchase properties that qualify for 100% bonus depreciation before end of year.”

The full report is available now at tradenetlease.com.

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.