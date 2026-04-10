'Strong investor interest in high-quality urban retail' highlighted by sale of DoorDash property in Boston

DoorDash Property in Boston, MA

B+E brokers sale of $1,440,000 DoorDash property in Boston, MA. The ± 3,693 SF property was sold to a Private Buyer seeking stable cash flow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the DoorDash property located at 185 Devonshire St., Suite 100, Boston, MA for $1,440,000.

Camille Renshaw, CEO at B+E, stated: “We continue to see strong investor interest in high-quality urban retail, particularly in core markets like Boston, where buyers are drawn to both in-place value and opportunities for future value creation.”

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

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