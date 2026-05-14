B+E Brokerage Taps Family Office Network to Close $4.7M Kiddie Academy Real Estate Sale

Kiddie Academy Property in Cornelius, NC

The $4.7M sale of the 10,063 SF Kiddie Academy in Cornelius, NC underscores the strength of Charlotte’s net lease market.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B+E, the first net lease brokerage firm with a proprietary technology platform, today announced the sale of the Kiddie Academy property located at 17026 Kenton Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031 for $4,703,000.

The B+E deal team consisted of Associate Director Carson Jeremiah and CEO/Co-Founder Camille Renshaw.

“We were proud to represent an institutional-quality developer in the sale of this premier childcare asset, leveraging our strong relationships within the private buyer and family office market to deliver a successful outcome for all parties,” said Carson. “This transaction further underscores the continued strength of the Charlotte net lease market, which remains one of the most active and sought-after investment markets in the country.”

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, offering the first trading platform for 1031 exchanges and net lease real estate. Combining senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E advises clients, using an intuitive end-to-end trading platform that leverages the largest data set in the NNN industry. B+E’s proprietary process redefines trading through a fluid process that affords greater transparency, speed, and unrivaled transaction efficiencies. Serving a range of clients, including high net worth individuals, family offices, and institutional owners, B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.

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