Dr. Jeri Godhigh, Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Dr. Nepatina Serrano, Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson

Georgia House Recognizes Dr. Jacqueline Mohair and Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson for Leadership in Literacy and Education

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of International Literacy Day, the Georgia General Assembly has issued House Resolution 81 (2025) recognizing the outstanding contributions of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair and Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson for their leadership in advancing literacy, education, and global empowerment.Honoring International Literacy DayInternational Literacy Day, established by UNESCO, is observed annually on September 8 to highlight the importance of literacy as a foundation for education, social inclusion, and sustainable development.Through their work with Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), the TIUA School of Business, and global empowerment initiatives, Dr. Mohair and Dr. Polote-Williamson have demonstrated how literacy is more than the ability to read and write — it is a tool for building leaders, transforming communities, and creating generational impact.A Legacy of Leadership in EducationDr. Jacqueline Mohair, founder and chancellor of TIUA, holds a Master’s in Educational Leadership and has decades of experience in higher education and community development. She has worked with Gwinnett County Public Schools, Upper Iowa University, and Hampton University, and continues to champion literacy as a pathway to opportunity.Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, award-winning author, publisher, and speaker, has empowered thousands through her literary works, leadership programs, and platforms that highlight diverse voices in education and storytelling.Together, they are advancing a shared mission to make literacy a cornerstone of leadership and empowerment — locally, nationally, and globally.Quotes“Literacy is the bridge to transformation. When we equip students and communities with the power of words, we give them the tools to shape their futures,” said Dr. Jacqueline Mohair.“Storytelling and literacy go hand in hand. By empowering individuals to read, write, and share their stories, we give rise to new leaders and change-makers,” said Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson.Continuing the MomentumThis recognition builds on a year of honors for Dr. Mohair and her ecosystem of organizations, including Georgia House Resolutions for International Day of Education, International Day for Families, and Poverty Eradication, as well as the Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership out of Hong Kong.For more information about literacy and leadership programs through TIUA, visit www.tiuaonline.school

