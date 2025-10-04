Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Honored in October State Resolution, Bringing Decades of Educational Leadership to the Global Stage

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia General Assembly has once again recognized Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, respected educator, author, and global humanitarian, through a distinguished House Resolution in October 2025. This honor highlights her lifelong dedication to education, leadership, and global empowerment.Educational Leadership at the CoreDr. Mohair holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and brings decades of experience across respected educational institutions and school systems. She has worked with Gwinnett County Public Schools, Upper Iowa University, and Hampton University, where she provided instructional leadership and helped design programs that advanced student learning, leadership development, and educational excellence.Her career reflects a passion for ensuring that education is not only an academic pursuit, but also a force for community transformation and global progress.Resolution HighlightsThe October resolution commended Dr. Mohair and her affiliates for:Expanding global access to leadership training across Africa, Europe, and the United States.Promoting family unity and legacy-building through empowerment initiatives.Advancing poverty eradication efforts through education and entrepreneurship.A Vision Rooted in Service“With every recognition comes a responsibility—to keep building bridges in education, to empower families, and to prepare the next generation to lead,” said Dr. Mohair. “My journey, with a Master’s in Educational Leadership and years of experience across universities and schools, has always been about pairing knowledge with compassion to bring lasting change.”Continuing the MomentumThis October recognition follows earlier 2025 honors, including Georgia House Resolutions for International Literacy Day, International Day of Education, and International Day for Families, as well as Dr. Mohair’s receipt of the Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership in Hong Kong.Through her leadership at the TIUA School of Business, Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, and Trinity Girls Network, Dr. Mohair continues to demonstrate that faith-based education, paired with global advocacy, can transform lives, communities, and nations.About TIUATrinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) empowers leaders through education, mentorship, and global engagement. With a network spanning Georgia to Geneva, and Zambia to Hong Kong, TIUA stands as a model of how faith-based education can influence communities, governments, and international platforms.Learn more at www.tiuaonline.school

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.