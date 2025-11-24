Pan-African Honoree Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Announces National Re-Entry Initiative and Global Education Expansion

African Women's Conference Group Photo Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Educational Consultant Pan-African Education Impact Award (Africa Women Conference) 2025

Following key engagements in Nigeria and Ghana, Dr. Mohair expands TIUA’s global mission and launches a national faith-based Family Restoration & Re-Entry plan.

Restoring families, elevating women, and preparing leaders is not just an assignment—it is a calling. We are building systems that will impact communities and nations for generations.” — Dr. Jacqueline Mohair

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pan-African Honoree Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Expands Global Mission and Launches National Faith-Based Re-Entry InitiativeA visionary leader strengthens international influence following impactful engagements in Nigeria and Ghana.Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, global educator, humanitarian, and Founder/Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA), announces the expansion of her global mission to empower families, women, and emerging leaders. This announcement follows significant engagements in Nigeria and Ghana, where she was honored for her influence in education, faith leadership, and women’s empowerment.Global Presence in NigeriaIn July 2025, Dr. Mohair was invited as a U.S. representative to Nigeria’s National Diaspora Day Celebration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Hosted by Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (OON), Chairman and CEO of NIDCOM, the event brought together policymakers, diaspora leaders, educators, and faith-based influencers.During her visit to Lagos, Jos, and Abuja, Dr. Mohair participated in discussions on faith-based education, women’s empowerment, youth leadership, diaspora collaboration, and community strengthening.“Nigeria was not just a visit—it was a divine assignment,” Dr. Mohair said. “God is raising leaders who will impact nations with purpose and integrity.”Accra, Ghana: Pan-African RecognitionIn November 2025, Dr. Mohair delivered a powerful lecture at the African Women Conference in Accra, Ghana, founded by women’s empowerment advocate Dr. Jumai Ahmadu.Speaking to leaders from more than 20 nations, Dr. Mohair addressed AI-supported education, systems for women’s economic advancement, digital readiness, faith-centered leadership, and cross-continental collaboration.During the event, she received the Pan-African Education Impact Award , honoring her decades of service to global empowerment, faith leadership, and education.“Africa is rising—and when women rise, nations rise with her,” she declared.National Family Restoration & Re-Entry InitiativeFollowing her international engagements, Dr. Mohair launched the TIUA Family Restoration & Re-Entry Initiative, a Christian-centered movement dedicated to restoring families, supporting returning citizens, and rebuilding lives through chaplaincy, counseling, mentorship, workforce development, and AI-powered education.“Every family deserves redemption. Every soul deserves restoration,” Dr. Mohair said. “This movement is about healing generations and restoring hope.”Faith Meets TechnologyUnder Dr. Mohair’s leadership, TIUA is integrating artificial intelligence into its educational model to strengthen personalized learning, digital discipleship, on-demand coaching, ministry preparation, global access, and workforce readiness.“When innovation aligns with purpose, education becomes limitless,” Dr. Mohair shared. “AI enhances our ability to reach and equip leaders worldwide.”Empowering Women and GirlsAs Founder of Trinity Girls Network Corp., which holds Consultative Status with the United Nations ECOSOC, Dr. Mohair continues to empower girls and women in Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, and the United States. The organization provides humanitarian support, mentorship, life-skills and digital literacy training, leadership development, and global opportunities.“This is legacy work,” she said. “We are elevating daughters, mothers, and future leaders.”Looking AheadIn 2026, Dr. Mohair plans to further expand her work through AI-integrated academic pathways, a global ambassadors leadership cohort, national family restoration summits, Africa–U.S. innovation tours, digital literacy hubs for youth, and expanded women’s empowerment initiatives.“To bridge gaps. To change lives. To build legacies,” she said. “By God’s grace, we are just getting started.”About Dr. Jacqueline MohairDr. Jacqueline Mohair is a global educator, humanitarian, author, and faith-based leader. She is the Founder and Chancellor of TIUA and the Founder of Trinity Girls Network Corp. She is recognized internationally for her work in education, ministry, women’s empowerment, and global leadership.Media ContactTIUA Mediainfo@trinityiua.org

