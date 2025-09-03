Lex Levinrad Announces Nationwide Expansion of Real Estate Success Essentials Training Program™ to Help More Americans

Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training Program

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized real estate investor, author, and mentor Lex Levinrad today announced the nationwide 2025 expansion of his Real Estate Success Essentials Training Program™, making his proven real estate education training system available to more students throughout the United States. The expansion includes additional live training boot camps, new training course modules, and enhanced coaching options for students designed to help everyday people in every state achieve financial freedom through real estate investing.For more than two decades, Levinrad has trained thousands of students—many of whom began with little or no experience and went on to wholesale, fix, flip, or buy and rent hundreds of properties. The Real Estate Success Essentials Training Program™ was created to teach beginners every aspect of real estate investing, including buying rental properties, fixing and flipping houses, and how to wholesale and flip houses. Students learn how to find and analyze deals, how to buy deeply discounted properties, and how to calculate returns and profit potential. Through the training program, they also learn how to secure funding from private lenders without banks, and are able to connect with a nationwide network of cash buyers and investors.What’s New for Students in 2025Nationwide Access to Boot Camps: Four signature live training events— Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp ™, Fixing & Flipping House Boot Camp™, Buying Rentals & Building Wealth Boot camp™, and Foreclosures & Bank-Owned Properties Boot Camp™ - will now be offered multiple times per year allowing more students to attend.Real Case Studies From Real Deals: Updated training includes fresh deal examples, rehab breakdowns, and before-and-after numbers directly from Levinrad and his coaching students.Personalized Coaching & Mentorship: Expanded one-on-one and group coaching options give investors direct access to Levinrad and his inner circle, with strategies that are proven to accelerate results.24/7 Online Learning Hub: A redesigned digital platform offers video training lessons, deal-analysis tools, calculators, scripts, and ready-to-use contracts that students can download and implement instantly.“Over the years, I’ve watched countless students walk into their first boot camp not knowing where to start, and over a few months watched them acquire the knowledge to have a step-by-step game plan for buying, wholesaling, or fixing and flipping their first property,” said Levinrad. “With this nationwide expansion, my mission is to make it easier than ever for new investors in every corner of the country to get started—and for experienced investors to scale to the next level.”Student Success StoriesOne student recently purchased a property for 50 cents on the dollar after attending the Wholesaling Real Estate Boot Camp™.Another used strategies from the Buying Rentals & Building Wealth Boot Camp™ to acquire multiple cash-flowing rental properties within their first year.Dozens of new investors have reported replacing or exceeding their annual salaries—some even quitting their jobs to become full-time real estate investors.Why Expand Now?As market conditions shift, motivated sellers, short sales, foreclosures and bank-owned properties are appearing across the country—not just in Florida. Levinrad emphasizes that learning how to identify and capitalize on this opportunity will enable students to purchase these distressed properties at a huge discount. “The goal is to position students to take advantage of the next real estate cycle to buy properties at a discount nationwide" said Levinrad.How to Learn MoreThe expanded 2025 Real Estate Success Essentials Training™ Program is now open for registration nationwide. Seats for each live boot camp are very limited and with the expanded nationwide audience are expected to sell out quickly.For more information or to register, call (561) 948-2127 or visit www.lexlevinrad.com About Lex LevinradLex Levinrad is the founder of the Distressed Real Estate Institute™ and CEO of Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™. Together with his team at Lex Real Estate Group™, he buys, fixes, and flips up to 15 houses per month in Florida. Levinrad has completed more than 1,000 purchases and sales of single family homes, and has been involved in over 2,500 transactions collectively with students in his Real Estate Bird Dog & Partnership Program™. Lex has authored multiple books about investing in real estate, including Wholesaling Bank-Owned Properties™ and Millions in Real Estate With No Cash and No Credit™.Media Contact:Lex Levinrad Real Estate Training™Phone: (561) 948-2127Email: support@lexlevinrad.comWebsite: www.lexlevinrad.com

