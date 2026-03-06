NEOX Expands North American Go-To-Market Strategy with Enterprise Sales and Solution Partnerships

Appoints Bill Cantrell as New Head of Sales and Business Development

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEOX Networks, Inc., a leader in Unified IT and OT Network Visibility and Security Solutions, today announced the appointment of Bill Cantrell as Head of Sales and Business Development for North America. In this role, Bill will lead NEOX’s revenue growth and ecosystem expansion across the region, driving direct sales, channel development, and solution partnerships to further strengthen the company’s presence in the North American market. To support technical pre-sales and support, NEOX also appoints Larry Wilson as a Solution Engineer. NEOX North American operations will continue to be managed by Nadeem Zahid, as COO & CMO.As enterprises increasingly prioritize security, operational resilience, and end-to-end visibility across complex IT and OT environments, NEOX is expanding its focus on ecosystem-led growth and strategic partnerships. Bill’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to building strong relationships with technology partners, system integrators, and solution providers to deliver integrated network visibility and security solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises.“Expanding our partner ecosystem and strengthening our presence across the North American enterprise market are key priorities for NEOX,” said Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX. “Bill brings extensive experience in business development, strategic partnerships, and enterprise go-to-market execution. His leadership will be instrumental in accelerating growth, expanding our partner network, and driving adoption of NEOX solutions across the region.”In his role, Bill Cantrell will focus on three strategic priorities for NEOX in North America:• Enterprise Go-To-Market Expansion – Expanding NEOX’s presence across enterprise organizations and service providers through direct sales, partner-led engagement, and strategic account development.• Ecosystem & Solution Partnerships – Building and managing strategic relationships with technology partners, system integrators, and solution providers to deliver integrated IT and OT observability and security solutions.• Alliances & Co-Innovation – Driving joint go-to-market initiatives and collaborative solution development with key partners to address complex enterprise networking, security, and observability challenges.Bill Cantrell brings extensive experience in business development, partnerships, and enterprise technology markets. Throughout his career, he has successfully led ecosystem strategies, developed alliance-driven go-to-market models, and supported complex enterprise sales cycles across networking, security, and infrastructure markets. His ability to bridge technology innovation with partner execution will be instrumental as NEOX continues to scale its North American operations.“I’m excited to have Bill join NEOX at a time when visibility, security, and operational resilience are top priorities for organizations across industries,” said Nadeem Zahid, COO of NEOX. “NEOX’s technology and ecosystem-first approach uniquely position the company to help enterprises gain deeper insight into their networks and strengthen their security posture. After a very successful fiscal year 2025, I look forward to furthering our business, partners, customers, and the broader ecosystem to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful outcomes.”About NEOX NetworksNEOX Networks provides Next Generation Network Visibility for IT & OT Observability and Security. The result is strengthened cybersecurity, hybrid-cloud application observability, and business continuity, by integrating the network intelligence and real-time data-in-motion. Learn more at neoxnetworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.