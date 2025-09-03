$62 Million Tonnes of E-Waste, 500% Surge in Mineral Demand: Saudi Arabia and ITU Launch Global Toolkit at GSR25

Toolkit infographic C.I.R.C.L.E.S. is the digital and space sustainability framework developed by (CST)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world generated an estimated 62 million tonnes of electronic waste in 2022, yet only 22.3% of it was formally collected and recycled, according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024 (ITU/UNITAR). Projections show the figure could rise to 82 million tonnes by 2030, while the global recycling rate could slip to just 20% if current trends continue.Amid these mounting challenges, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a leader in digital sustainability. On the sidelines of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25) in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), launched the Global Toolkit for Policy and Regulation Practices for E-Waste Management.The toolkit is the first of its kind, offering governments — particularly in developing countries — a practical guide to creating national e-waste legislation. Drawing on experiences from Zambia, Rwanda, and Paraguay, it provides examples of inclusive policymaking, sustainable financing, and compliance frameworks linked to business models. CST officials described it as a global reference that gives policymakers and regulators the tools to turn ambition into action and accelerate the transition to a circular economy.The announcement builds on CST and ITU’s earlier “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative launched at GSR23, and is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, these projects aim to shape global standards and regulations that can reduce the growing environmental burden of digital technologies.Saudi Arabia’s digital sustainability agenda extends beyond e-waste. CST has introduced a roadmap known as C.I.R.C.L.E.S. and developed the Digital Sustainability Toolkit with the Digital Cooperation Organization, both designed to help governments and businesses integrate sustainability into digital transformation strategies.Inside the Kingdom, projects are showing how technology can serve both economic and environmental goals. AI-powered systems for beekeeping are improving hive quality and protecting biodiversity. In the date industry, automated, AI-supported platforms are boosting productivity for farmers. Smart analytics and digital defense tools are reducing water waste and improving efficiency in resource management. Meanwhile, CST’s “Khair” program blends technology with social responsibility, supporting orphans, renovating homes, and mobilizing employees to volunteer during the Hajj season.On the international stage, Saudi representatives are contributing to sustainability frameworks now adopted by 193 UN member states. This marks a shift in the Kingdom’s role from technology adopter to global standard-setter.By coupling international partnerships with local innovation, Saudi Arabia is positioning digital sustainability not just as an environmental responsibility but as a driver of economic growth and global cooperation. The Kingdom’s efforts highlight how digital technologies, if managed responsibly, can help build a more sustainable future for economies worldwide.

