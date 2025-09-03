Police Officer and Medal of Valor Recipient Angelo Gomez Authors Children's Book Addressing Youth Mental Health

Angelo Gomez

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local police officer Angelo Gomez, recipient of the Medal of Valor and Lifesaving Award, has authored a new children's book titled "Hero Inside" that aims to empower youth and open conversations about mental health.

The book represents a unique approach to addressing mental health topics for young readers, combining Gomez's experience in public service with his commitment to youth empowerment. Hero Inside seeks to provide children with tools and perspectives that support their emotional well-being and personal development.

As a decorated law enforcement officer who has received some of the profession's most prestigious honors, including the Medal of Valor and Lifesaving Award, Gomez brings a distinctive perspective to children's literature. His transition from public safety to authorship reflects a continued dedication to serving and protecting community members, particularly young people.

The publication addresses the growing need for age-appropriate resources that help children understand and discuss mental health topics. By creating content specifically designed for young readers, Gomez aims to contribute to early intervention and awareness strategies that can positively impact children's emotional development.

Parents and educators seeking resources to support children's mental health education may find the book's approach to youth empowerment valuable for initiating important conversations with young people about emotional well-being and personal strength.

About Hero Inside

