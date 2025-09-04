Raze Finance Powers Embedded Finance Partnership with $100M+ Tokenized Private Credit Vault

Raze Finance's Vault-as-a-Service platform will support EMBD Finance in launching a next-gen SPVault for private credit.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raze Finance , the infrastructure powering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, announced today that its Vault-as-a-Service platform will be used to support EMBD Finance in launching a next-generation Special Purpose Vault (SPVault) focused on private credit. The collaboration introduces a high-yield token product designed for shorter-duration investment preferences, delivering institutional-grade access to real-world yields through tokenization.Infrastructure Built for ScaleAs demand for compliant yield-bearing RWAs accelerates, Raze is providing the underlying infrastructure that makes this initiative possible:● Tokenization and Compliance Engine — Full lifecycle issuance, investor onboarding, accreditation/KYC, and multi-jurisdictional compliance.● Smart Contract Automation — End-to-end workflow automation for vault creation, yield distribution, and investor reporting.● Global Interoperability — Accepts stablecoins across multiple chains, integrates seamlessly with Fireblocks, supports any EVM wallet, and is designed to power future secondary market liquidity.● Network Infrastructure — Built on Redbelly Network to deliver instant finality, institutional-grade security, and on-chain verifiable credentials, enabling scalable, compliance-first tokenization for real-world assets.EMBD Finance originates, underwrites, and monitors fast-growing embedded finance innovators, providing an intelligent connective layer offering transparency, scale, and diversification. Raze ensures that those assets can be seamlessly structured, tokenized, and distributed to qualified investors around the world.Why This Matters“Partnering with Embedded Finance showcases exactly why we built Raze,” said Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze Finance. “Our platform turns high-quality real-world assets into tokenized products that meet the standards of institutional investors—compliant, transparent, and easy to access. By combining Embedded Finance’s origination expertise with Raze’s technology stack, we’re creating a blueprint for how global private credit can scale on-chain.”“Our mission has always been to connect global capital with high-performing businesses in untapped markets,” said Advait Nair, Head of Strategy and Investments at EMBD Finance. “With Raze Finance, we can now bring those opportunities to investors with institutional-grade transparency and compliance—driving both attractive yields and capital into the sectors that make the most of it.”A $100M+ Milestone for Tokenized CreditWith over $100 million in assets expected to move on-chain through this collaboration, the Raze–Embedded Finance initiative marks one of the largest tokenized private credit deployments to date. It underscores the growing institutional appetite for compliant yield products that combine traditional asset performance with blockchain efficiency.The offering, managed by EMBD Finance and powered by Raze’s infrastructure, is anticipated to launch in early Q4 2025, beginning with non-U.S. investors. Interested investors can register for early access and details at: https://embd.finance/ About Raze FinanceRaze provides the infrastructure layer for tokenized real-world assets, offering an end-to-end platform for compliant issuance, distribution, and management of tokenized private credit, private equity, real estate, and commodities. With built-in regulatory compliance, investor onboarding, and smart contract automation, Raze enables institutions and asset originators to unlock value, scale distribution, and deliver real yield globally.About EMBD FinanceEMBD Finance is building the intelligence layer that connects real-world embedded finance assets to global digital liquidity pools. Leveraging advanced data aggregation, real-time risk monitoring, and automated collections, EMBD transforms high-yield, productive assets into tokenized investment products. By creating a direct digital bridge between innovators and investors, EMBD delivers stable, non-synthetic yield while making real-world finance transparent, accessible, and tradable on-chain.

