Raze Finance Partners with Ferrox Holdings to Tokenize Titanium Mining

Raze’s Real-World Asset Tokenization Powers the $FeTi70 Invoice Token to Enable an Innovative Production Financing Solution for South African Mining Operations

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raze , a leading tokenization engine for real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the successful implementation of its end-to-end tokenization solution for Ferrox Holdings Ltd., enabling the mining company to issue the $FeTi70 token. This breakthrough offering allows Ferrox to finance the production of titanium, iron, and vanadium through tokenized invoice financing backed by commercial offtake agreements.The partnership marks Raze's first commercial deployment of its comprehensive tokenization engine, addressing the traditionally cumbersome and exclusive capital markets with a solution that brings efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to RWA financing."This partnership with Ferrox Holdings demonstrates exactly what Raze was built to accomplish," said Brian Anderson, CEO and Founder of Raze. "We've created a tokenization engine that empowers the full token lifecycle for the customer - from structuring to issuance, capital formation, ongoing operation, and pathways to liquidity - allowing innovative companies like Ferrox to focus on their core business while accessing capital in entirely new ways."Ferrox Holdings, which is developing world-class titanium ilmenite ore mining deposits in South Africa, is utilizing the $FeTi70 token to finance capital expenditure and operational expenses. Each token supports specialized commodity production through short-term invoice financing. "Tokenization gives us unprecedented flexibility to finance our operations while offering investors direct access to commodity-backed yields," said Terry Duffy, CEO of Ferrox Holdings. "Raze's tokenization engine removed the technical barriers and compliance concerns that would have made this impossible just a few years ago."Technical ImplementationRaze's tokenization engine provided Ferrox Holdings with a complete solution that includes:Issuance of $FeTi70 tokens on a public blockchain with built-in complianceSupport for simple settlement using standard USDT payment for tokensCompatibility with nearly any EVM-compatible wallet, including industry-standard options such as MetaMask and CoinbaseDeployment on the Redbelly Network, offering instant finality, high security, accountability, compliance, and fast throughput for a Web 2-like user experienceThe solution delivers a fully compliant investment vehicle with verified KYC and jurisdictional flexibility, making it accessible to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, funds, and crypto investors worldwide who can pass standard KYC checks. Currently available to non-U.S. purchasers, Ferrox plans to extend availability to U.S. investors through a Reg D offering of the same Token Purchase Agreement with standard accreditation verification."We're seeing tremendous demand from traditional businesses and private funds looking to tokenize real-world assets," added Tim Stoddart, Chief Revenue Officer at Raze. "The Ferrox implementation demonstrates how our engine bridges institutional finance with blockchain technology, creating new opportunities for capital formation across industries."This implementation is part of Raze's broader mission to make RWAs as accessible and borderless as the global economy itself. The company has secured three enterprise deals with a pipeline of assets exceeding $650 million and has recently established strategic partnerships with Redbelly Network, Texture Capital, and InvestReady for end-to-end support of tokenized solutions.For more information about the $FeTi70 token, visit https://ferroxholdings.com/feti70 About Ferrox HoldingsFerrox Holdings Ltd. is focused on developing mining and production operations for titanium, iron, and vanadium products. With its flagship Tivani Project in South Africa, Ferrox is positioned to become a leading supplier of critical minerals essential for various industrial applications.Website: https://ferroxholdings.com LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/ferrox-holdings-ltd Media Contact: info@ferroxholdings.comAbout RazeRaze is a tokenization engine built to power the full lifecycle of RWAs—from creation to capital to liquidity. Our no-code platform and services help companies and funds tokenize assets quickly and compliantly, with built-in KYC/AML and multi-chain support. Raze simplifies the path to Web3 for assets like real estate, commodities, and private equity, unlocking liquidity and capital-raising potential for a new era of investment.Website: https://raze.finance LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/razefinance/ X: https://x.com/razefinance

