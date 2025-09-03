Riyadh Outcome Statement Unveiled as GSR25 Concludes with Over 6,500 Local and Global Participants

H.E. Eng. Haitham Alohaly Governor (CST) speaking at the closing ceremony Group photo of members of the participating delegations

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Telecommunication Union has issued today the “Riyadh Outcome Statement” on the conclusion of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25), hosted by the Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST), which witnessed the activities of the Side Event, along with the 10th edition of Media Oasis, with the participation of over 6500 national and international guests.The “Riyadh Outcome Statement” is based on the GSR25 Best Practice Guidelines that includes: Make Innovation a Core Regulatory Practice, Adapt Our Institutional Capacity, Leverage Technology for Regulatory Excellence, Strengthen Cross-Border Cooperation, Champion Collaborative Governance, Prioritize a Human-Centric Digital Future.In edition, the GSR25 and its Side Events have succeeded on many levels, whether in the number of attendance and participation or in the diversity of topics. A new roadmap was also adopted through the Connecting Humanity study, providing innovative and affordable solutions to achieve inclusiveness and economic and social wellbeing, especially for developing countries.Held from August 31 to September 3, 2025, the GSR25 gathered ministers, heads of regulatory bodies, policy makers, private sector leaders, and ICT stakeholders. The GSR25 also featured the Heads of Regulators Executive roundtable, the Industry Advisory Group on Development Issues and Private Sector Chief Regulatory Officers’ (IAGDI-CRO) meeting, and the Digital Regulation Network meeting, in addition to the Arab States Preparatory Meeting for the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), the Network of Women (NoW) session, and a high-level meeting on satellite integration.The GSR25 Side Event witnessed the launch of the 10th edition of “Media Oasis” in collaboration with the Ministry of Media. It also included the SYNC Wellbeing Summit, TEDxRiyadh global event, as well as several pavilions that showcased the most notable innovations and (RegTech) technologies, with the participation of key local and global companies in communications, Space, and technology sectors.The panel discussions in the exhibition explored topics such as internet sustainability and its relevance to regulators and telecom operators, strategic foresight for regulators, the future of quantum technologies, integrating values and ethics in regulatory design, digital diplomacy, and powering the future of gaming and Esports. Throughout these sessions, GSR25 addressed strategic foresight for AI collaborative frameworks, Earth-to-Space connectivity, rebuilding trust in digital era, shaping consumer confidence in the digital age, and building an inclusive and equitable digital future. Discussions also focused on supporting regulatory technologies (RegTech), providing sustainable business models, and developing an ecosystem to address global challenges.Experts also led in-depth dialogues on regulatory collaboration in the digital era, innovative solutions to connect the unconnected, and the 5GXtreme innovative solution charging towards the 6G. The sessions discussed AI governance moving from principles to practice, enabling commercial and innovative uses of the Radio Spectrum, flexible regulation through Sandboxes, AI for the 6G era, Infrastructure policy for digital economy, the SpaceUp competition, and DPI and Fair-share.It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR25) reflects the international community’s confidence in the Kingdom and its pioneering leadership in the digital domain. It highlights Saudi Arabia’s contributions to achieving the objectives of the ITU and its role as a hub for innovative digital dialogue and regulation. The Kingdom continues to actively support SDGs, drive global connectivity solutions, and advance transformative digital regulations worldwide.To review the “Riyadh Outcome Statement”: https://www.itu.int/itu-d/meetings/gsr-25/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2025/09/GSR25-OutcomeStatement.pdf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.