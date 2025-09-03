How Law Schools Are Preparing Students to Use Gen AI

(Subscription required) Earlier this year, the American Bar Association released its 2024 Legal Technology Survey Report, the study found that 30% of legal professionals are already utilizing AI tools, as compared to 11% in 2023, 12% in 2022 and 10% in 2021. Some law schools are taking unique approaches to teaching students practical applications of AI in the practice of law.

