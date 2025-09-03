Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,887 in the last 365 days.

How Law Schools Are Preparing Students to Use Gen AI

(Subscription required) Earlier this year, the American Bar Association released its 2024 Legal Technology Survey Report, the study found that 30% of legal professionals are already utilizing AI tools, as compared to 11% in 2023, 12% in 2022 and 10% in 2021. Some law schools are taking unique approaches to teaching students practical applications of AI in the practice of law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How Law Schools Are Preparing Students to Use Gen AI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more