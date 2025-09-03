6 things to know about how Gov. Newsom’s CARE Court is working so far

Launched in 2023, the CARE Court program allows people to petition a court to order treatment is for someone experiencing psychosis. CalMatters requested data from every county and found these six things.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.