Pipeline Crisis: 93% of Marketing Services and Professional Services Firms Say Their Growth Engine Isn’t Strong Enough

RSW/US 2025 Survey Report: Rolling Toward 2026 – What to Expect/What to Do.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSW/US, the nation’s leading outsourced business development firm for marketing service agencies and other professional services firms, today released a new 2025 Survey Report: Rolling Toward 2026 – What to Expect/What to Do.

The findings reveal a sobering truth: only 7% of firms report strong and growing pipelines, while the vast majority admit their growth engines are too weak to fuel long-term success.

Download the full report here.

The Alarming State of Pipelines

Despite cautious optimism, firms remain underprepared:

•Thin pipelines dominate. Just 7% of respondents say their pipelines are strong and expanding, while 50% concede they are weak but “improving.” Another 10% admit pipelines are shrinking.

•Referrals remain inconsistent. While 75% cite referrals as their best lead source, RSW/US warns that relying on them is unsustainable. Without disciplined outreach, firms risk being blindsided when referrals dry up.

•AI adoption outpaces strategy. 77% of firms are already using AI for business development, and 80% plan to expand, but the report cautions that firms leaning too heavily on AI will generate generic, undifferentiated output.

•Prospects Are Ready. 45% of firms say prospects are getting more serious about making changes. Only 20% of firms disagree – the tide is turning.

•Productization is rising. 62% of firms are packaging services into productized offerings, with 86% planning to increase this approach as a way to simplify decisions for prospects and scale profitably.

Urgency for the Final Stretch of 2025

Mark Sneider, President of RSW/US, says the survey results should be a wake-up call:

“Agencies can’t afford to wait. Weak pipelines, longer sales cycles, and overreliance on referrals mean too many firms are gambling with growth. The next four months could define their 2026. Firms that don’t invest in structured outreach and pipeline discipline now will find themselves irrelevant in the year ahead.”

The 2025 RSW/US Survey Report draws on responses from senior leaders across more than 20,000 marketing services and professional services firms. The full report includes actionable recommendations for firms looking to strengthen pipelines, sharpen positioning, and accelerate growth.

