Firms face longer sales cycles, tougher outreach—but data shows recovery signs for those who simplify, stay visible, and adapt.

New RSW/US Survey: New Business Challenges Deepen for Professional Services Firms in 2025—But Opportunities Remain for Those Who Adapt

RSW/US, the nation’s leading outsourced business development firm for professional services firms, has released its 2025 Professional Services New Business Survey Report, offering a revealing snapshot of the current business development climate—and the actionable steps firms can take to stay ahead.

The Struggle to Grow Is Real

According to the report, more than half (51%) of professional services firms say obtaining new business is harder in 2025 than it was last year. Only 43% are satisfied with their current new business strategy—the lowest percentage in five years.

The biggest culprits? A tougher time breaking through to prospects, longer sales cycles (78% say it takes up to six months to close a deal), and reduced budget sizes—even as opportunity volume holds steady.

But All Is Not Doom and Gloom

Despite the challenges, the data shows signs of resilience. Firms are pursuing more opportunities and beginning to see prospects reopen budgets, signaling a slow but steady recovery. As market uncertainty stabilizes, those who move proactively will have an edge. “Professional services firms can’t afford to wait for referrals or hope the market shifts,” said Mark Sneider, Founder and President of RSW/US. “You have to evolve your strategy, simplify your positioning, and consistently stay visible to win.”

Key Recommendations from the Report

• Prioritize smaller projects as potential gateways to larger relationships.

• Stay top of mind between meetings with value-added content.

• Revisit and clarify positioning to better reflect how you solve real client problems.

• Diversify your client base to reduce dependency on a few large accounts.

About RSW/US

Founded in 2005, RSW/US is the nation’s premier outsourced business development firm for marketing services and professional services firms. We partner with clients across industries to build smarter pipelines, shorten sales cycles, and win more business. Learn more at www.rswus.com.

