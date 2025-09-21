Georgia & Global Honors: Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Recognized by State Resolutions and Fluxx Education Leadership Award

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair

Georgia & Global Honors: Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Recognized by State Resolutions and Hong Kong’s Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia & Global Honors: Dr. Jacqueline Mohair and TIUA (Trinity International University of Ambassadors and TIUA School of Business) have been recognized through a series of distinguished Georgia House Resolutions, the Fluxx Education Leadership Award, and UN ECOSOC Consultative Status.The State of Georgia formally recognized Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, TIUA, and her ecosystem of organizations—including Trinity Girls Network, Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, and the United Nations Global Awards—through a series of House Resolutions in 2025.In addition, Dr. Mohair received the Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership, an international honor presented in Hong Kong, underscoring both her and TIUA’s global influence in education and empowerment.Georgia Legislative RecognitionsThe Georgia General Assembly issued multiple resolutions honoring Dr. Mohair, TIUA, and its affiliates:House Resolution 149 (2025) — International Day of EducationCommended TIUA Corp. (FL), TIUA School of Business, Trinity International Chaplaincy Institute, and Trinity Girls Network for advancing education and global leadership.House Resolution 81 (2025) — International Literacy DayRecognized TIUA and celebrated Dr. Mohair’s leadership in literacy and education.House Resolution 82 (2025) — Financial Literacy Month (April 2025)Commended Dr. Mohair, Dr. Sonya Hamm, and Hamm Associates Financial Group for financial literacy advocacy.House Resolution 83 (2025) — International Tea at the United Nations Day (May 14, 2025)Acknowledged the observance and commended Trinity Girls Network (with UN ECOSOC consultative status) for its global impact.House Resolution 84 (2025) — International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (October 17, 2025)Honored Dr. Mohair and TIUA School of Business for contributions to addressing poverty.House Resolution 86 (2025) — United Nations International Day for Families (May 15, 2025)Commended Dr. Mohair, Trinity Girls Network, TIUA, and TIUA School of Business for promoting family unity and legacy-building.House Resolution 359 (2025) — Black Economic Empowerment & Black ExcellenceCelebrated Black History Month and highlighted TIUA, Trinity Girls Network, and Trinity Chaplaincy Institute for their contributions to Black excellence and economic development.House Resolution 361 (2025) — TIUA School of Business Entrepreneur Day (June 7, 2025)Recognized Entrepreneur Day established by TIUA School of Business.House Resolution 362 (2025) — Girls Empowerment Day (February 20, 2025)Commended Trinity Girls Network’s empowerment work across Georgia and abroad.Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership (2025)Awarded to Dr. Jacqueline Mohair in June 2025, this international honor presented out of Hong Kong recognized her extraordinary contributions to global education and leadership, further aligning TIUA with world-class institutions making lasting impact worldwide.UN ECOSOC Special Consultative StatusTIUA has been actively engaged with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2015 and was granted Special Consultative Status in 2021. This consultative role affirms TIUA’s contributions to UN priorities in education, leadership, poverty eradication, gender equality, and sustainable development.A Monthly Movement of EmpowermentEach month, Dr. Mohair and TIUA lead educational movements that impact lives through service, mentorship, and innovative programs. This reflects their mission to equip leaders, strengthen communities, and create opportunities across both local and international platforms.A Legacy of Service & Global ImpactThrough TIUA School of Business, Trinity Girls Network, and their affiliates, more than 50,000 families were fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This record of service demonstrates Dr. Mohair’s conviction that education and leadership must always be paired with compassion and community impact.Her legacy also honors her late mother, Dr. Rosie Lee Perteet—a lifelong educator who was posthumously recognized for her unwavering commitment to education. Dr. Mohair continues this vision while also paying tribute to historic figures such as the late Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian and Congressman John Lewis, whose lives embodied the transformative power of education.More Than Recognition — Sowing Seeds of Greatness“These recognitions are not just about me—they honor the vision, hard work, and impact of TIUA’s entire network,” said Dr. Mohair. “Together, we are bridging gaps, changing lives, and leaving a legacy that uplifts communities across Georgia and the globe. Education is about sowing seeds of greatness into others so they can continue their journey of learning, leadership, and service.”An Invitation to Continue the JourneyEducation is the bridge to transformation. TIUA invites leaders, students, and visionaries to begin their journey by enrolling at www.tiuaonline.school or for coaching at www.jacquelinemohair.com

