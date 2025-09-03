Bibb County, GA (September 3, 2025) - At the request of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County, GA. One person was shot and killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates on September 2, 2025, at about 5:00 p.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a homicide investigation. On September 2, 2025, a shooting occurred in Macon/Bibb County that left one person dead and another person seriously injured. During the course of their investigation, information was received that lead deputies to an area where the suspect was located in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Deputies attempted to arrest the suspect. The suspect pointed a firearm at the deputies, and a deputy shot him. The suspect was taken to a Macon hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The subject’s name is not being released pending notification of the next of kin.

Once complete, the GBI case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.