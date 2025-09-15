TIUA Sets Itself Apart: How Trinity International University of Ambassadors Stands Out from Other Christian Universities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the fall academic season begins, Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is stepping boldly into the spotlight as a faith-based institution that goes beyond traditional Christian university models. TIUA is not only producing graduates but also creating global leaders recognized by governments, the United Nations, and international organizations.Why TIUA Is DifferentRecognition & HonorsTIUA has been distinguished with multiple Georgia House Resolutions in 2025 and the prestigious Fluxx Award for Educational Leadership presented in Hong Kong. These honors validate TIUA’s unique position as a faith-based institution recognized at state, national, and international levels.Global Reach & InfluenceUnlike many universities with a local or regional focus, TIUA operates with United Nations ECOSOC consultative status and hosts annual programming across New York (UN Headquarters), Geneva, Vienna, Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. This international presence connects students to real-world diplomacy, humanitarian efforts, and global networks.Legacy & JusticeTIUA carries forward the historic educational and justice legacies of Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, founder of the Upward Bound Program, and Congressman John Lewis, who championed justice and “good trouble.” Students are inspired by a curriculum that blends faith, leadership, and social impact.Proven Community ImpactTIUA’s ecosystem is not just academic—it is humanitarian. During the COVID-19 pandemic, its network helped feed over 50,000 families. Its affiliates have established globally recognized observances such as Girls Empowerment Day and Entrepreneur Day, anchoring education in real action.An Innovative Educational EcosystemTIUA students benefit from more than degrees:Global speaking platforms (UN, GlobalHer Voice, international conferences).Media visibility through anthologies, magazines, and branding opportunities.Leadership development that equips them to lead organizations, ministries, and businesses worldwide.A Personal Legacy of EducationFounded by Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, TIUA continues the vision of her late mother, Dr. Rosie Lee Perteet, a lifelong educator. This generational commitment gives TIUA a foundation rooted in authenticity, faith, and service.Alumni Outcomes: Education in ActionTIUA alumni are pastors, entrepreneurs, chaplains, non-profit founders, authors, and executives who lead with both faith and innovation. Graduates are not only advancing their ministries and businesses but also serving on international stages, mentoring the next generation, and building legacies of impact.Quote“While many Christian universities focus only on academics, TIUA bridges the classroom with the Capitol, the church with the United Nations, and students with platforms for real-world impact. At TIUA, education is not just about earning a degree—it is about transforming lives and leaving a legacy.” — Dr. Jacqueline MohairEnrollment Now OpenProspective students, leaders, and visionaries are invited to begin their journey at www.tiuaonline.school

