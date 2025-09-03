Metatec Champions Osteoporosis Awareness and Education During Menopause Awareness Month

Metatec highlights the menopause–osteoporosis link, urging early DEXA scans to protect bone health and support healthier aging.

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metatec , a leader in advanced health and performance testing, is shining a spotlight on the critical connection between osteoporosis and menopause. Jason and Abby Blonshine, co-founders of Metatec in Mason, Michigan, are raising awareness of how hormonal changes during menopause can significantly impact bone health—and why early screening and preventive care are essential.Osteoporosis affects an estimated 10 million Americans, with women disproportionately at risk, particularly after menopause. As estrogen levels decline, women can experience accelerated bone loss, leading to increased risks of fractures and decreased quality of life. Metatec emphasizes that proactive measures, such as DEXA scans for bone density and metabolic assessments, can play a life-changing role in prevention and management.“Bone health often goes overlooked until it becomes a crisis,” said Jason Blonshine, Co-Founder of Metatec. “By educating women about the link between menopause and osteoporosis, we’re empowering them to take charge of their health before issues arise.”Abby Blonshine added, “Menopause marks an important transition in a woman’s health journey. We want women to know they don’t have to wait until there’s a problem—tools like DEXA scans can give early insight and peace of mind.”Metatec offers specialized services including DEXA bone density testing, metabolic analysis, and exercise performance assessments, helping individuals better understand their bodies and prevent long-term health complications. By combining education with cutting-edge technology, Jason and Abby Blonshine areadvancing a mission of prevention, empowerment, and healthier aging.This month, in honor of Osteoporosis and Menopause Awareness, Metatec encourages women to schedule bone density screenings and open conversations with their healthcare providers about prevention strategies.

