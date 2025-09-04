Next-Generation Operations Platform Intelocate Selected for Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator, powered by L SPARK

Intelocate + Mitel powered by L Spark

Intelocate joins the Mitel accelerator, pairing its multi‑location operations platform with Mitel’s unified communications to deliver unprecedented efficiency.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelocate, a leader in multi‑location operations management, is proud to announce its selection for the Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator, developed by Mitel and powered by L‑SPARK. This enterprise‑focused program brings together proven solutions to deliver new operational capabilities and measurable efficiency. The accelerator connects established technology providers like Intelocate directly with Mitel’s unified communications ecosystem and technical resources, enabling them to co‑develop advanced solutions that solve real‑world challenges in communication, collaboration, and customer experience.

“This accelerator was created to spark innovation through modern business communication to drive digital transformation in today’s workplaces,” said Luiz Domingos, Chief Technology Officer at Mitel. “That’s why we are excited to be collaborating closely with talented innovators,like Intelocate, to shape solutions that integrate seamlessly into customers’ ecosystems and deliver measurable value.”

Intelocate is an operations consolidation, execution, and issue‑resolution platform built specifically for organizations with many locations. The platform unifies task management, issue tracking, and team communication into a single intuitive solution, helping enterprises streamline daily operations, improve visibility across all sites, and accelerate problem resolution. Its track record spans retail, hospitality, and education sectors, where consistency and operational efficiency are mission‑critical.

“Our mission is to close the loop on customer interactions and operational tasks,” said Yulia Vasilyeva, CEO of Intelocate. “Being part of this enterprise accelerator allows us to deepen our integration with Mitel’s communications technology, turning calls and messages into actionable workflows. Together, we’re delivering a level of operational insight and control that multi‑location businesses have never seen.”



About Intelocate

Intelocate delivers a unified operations platform that consolidates task management, issue tracking, and communication for multi‑location businesses. Its solution helps retailers, hospitality brands, and educational institutions save time, reduce costs, and deliver consistent customer experiences. For more information, go to www.intelocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications, powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

About L‑SPARK

L-SPARK is Canada’s leading Software accelerator, dedicated to driving corporate collaboration through its L-SPARK Select programs. By fostering connections between startups and established industry leaders, L-SPARK helps emerging companies accelerate their growth and bring innovative solutions to market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.