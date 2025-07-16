New Jersey School Districts Improve Operations with a Centralized Platform

operations consolidation

Belleville, Fort Lee, and Garfield are among a growing number of U.S. school districts reporting measurable gains in efficiency and response times.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three New Jersey school districts — Belleville, Fort Lee, and Garfield — are reporting significant operational improvements after using a centralized incident and task management software named Intelocate. The platform has helped schools reduce time spent on administrative coordination, improve issue resolution rates, and streamline communication across departments.

Each of the districts faced common operational challenges: redundant communication loops, unclear responsibilities, and delays in resolving maintenance, IT, and custodial issues. By adopting a centralized platform, the districts have seen measurable results.

“We reduced resolution time by more than half within weeks,” said Matthew Palladino, Business Administrator at Belleville School District. “Teachers no longer need to report the same issue twice — everything is routed and tracked automatically.”

In Fort Lee, the platform clarifies responsibility boundaries and improves coordination between facilities, operations, HR and IT teams.

“It is a wonderful program that streamlines our facilities management process to create greater efficiency,” said Dr. Robert Kravitz, Superintendent of Fort Lee Board of Education.

In Garfield’s upcoming school year, leadership will capitalize on Intelocate’s data tools to track seasonal trends and spot workload imbalances. IT tickets spike during exam periods? Now they know. Does maintenance demand triple during winter? They plan ahead.

“Intelocate has completely transformed how we manage operations,” said Dr. Richard Tomko, Superintendent of Garfield Board of Education. “We now respond to issues faster, and nothing falls through the cracks.”



Notable Platform Performance Stats:

- Average of 2.5 hours saved per site, per day

- More than 50% reduction in issue resolution time

- 75% fewer emails

- Lifetime Platform usage of +20,000 locations globally

- In 2024, 256 user-requested features were released

- The mobile app received the Silver Indigo Design Award for UX/UI



The platform supports multiple departments, including:

- Facilities Management and Maintenance: Track planned and preventive maintenance, manage vendor SLAs, bookings, etc.

- IT: Route requests by location, category, and device

- Custodial/Safety: Enable photo-tagged, mobile-first reporting

- Transportation: Coordinate fleet management and logistics (think field trips, sporting events, etc.)

- Administration: Monitor SLA compliance, overdue tasks, and recurring issues in a single dashboard



“School districts operate in some of the most complex environments — with many moving parts, teams, and sites,” said Yulia Vasilyeva, CEO of Intelocate. “This platform provides the structure and visibility needed to simplify that complexity, deliver speed, savings, and accountability at scale.”

Intelocate will exhibit at the upcoming New Jersey School Boards Association Conference in October, offering demonstrations to education leaders interested in improving operational workflows and reducing administrative burden.

“We’re not asking schools to add another app,” said John Gurley, Director of Customer Success at Intelocate. “In many cases, we’re replacing five — and giving teams hours back every day.”

About Intelocate

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Intelocate provides operations management software to multi-location organizations across education, retail, telecom, and other industries. The platform consolidates communications, task tracking, and issue resolution into a single interface, enabling organizations to work more efficiently and responsively.

