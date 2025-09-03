ShakerCabinets Expands Digital Innovation with Launch of Tools, Wood Database, and Glossary Redefining Cabinetry

Shaker Cabinets Wood Database

Shaker Cabinets unveils tools, wood database, and glossary to empower homeowners and pros with precision, education, and clarity

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaker Cabinets , a trusted name in kitchen and bathroom cabinetry since 2003, proudly announces the launch of three groundbreaking online resources designed to transform how homeowners, contractors, and woodworking professionals plan, design, and execute their projects. The release of the Tools & Calculators Suite, the Ultimate Wood Database , and the Kitchen Cabinets Glossary cements Shaker Cabinets’ reputation as not only a cabinetry provider but also an industry leader in education, innovation, and customer empowerment.A Legacy of Craftsmanship Meets Digital ExcellenceSince its founding in 2003, Shaker Cabinets has been committed to blending timeless craftsmanship with forward-looking innovation. Headquartered in Interlachen, Florida, the company has built a reputation for high-quality cabinetry, excellent customer service, and deep industry expertise. With the launch of these digital resources, Shaker Cabinets is extending its legacy beyond physical products to deliver knowledge, accuracy, and inspiration directly to its customers’ fingertips.“Our mission has always been to simplify cabinetry for everyone—from first-time homeowners to seasoned contractors,” said [Spokesperson Name], Product Director at ShakerCabinets. “By combining three robust digital platforms into our website, we’re giving people the confidence and clarity they need to make smarter design and purchasing decisions.”Tools & Calculators: Precision at Every StageThe new Tools & Calculators platform is a comprehensive suite of 110 free, online tools designed to streamline the most challenging aspects of remodeling and construction. It includes:95 Calculators for tasks ranging from plywood optimization to flooring, drywall, paint, and tile estimation.6 Estimators to provide accurate cost projections for kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, roofing, siding, and more.2 Planners including a Cabinet Layout Planner to simplify design visualization.Organized into categories such as woodworking, cabinetry, construction, and renovation, the platform helps users save money by reducing waste and improving accuracy.For example, the Kitchen Remodel Estimator delivers real-time cost projections, while the Plywood Calculator helps contractors and DIYers optimize sheet material usage. Whether calculating the rise and run of stairs, estimating siding needs, or determining how much mulch to order for landscaping, these tools are practical, easy-to-use, and built for all skill levels.“With these calculators, we’re taking the guesswork out of projects,” added Chen. “Our customers can now approach every job with the confidence of knowing their numbers are right.”Ultimate Wood Database: 616 Species at Your FingertipsComplementing the calculators is Shaker Cabinets’ Ultimate Wood Database, one of the most extensive online collections of wood data in the industry. Featuring 616 species including 496 hardwoods, 85 softwoods, and 35 exotic varieties the database offers unparalleled depth for wood selection.Each species entry includes essential technical details such as:Janka Hardness RatingDensity & WeightOrigin RegionGrain Pattern & AppearanceWorkability and Use CasesFor example, an entry like Abura, a West African hardwood, provides details on hardness (1,050 lbf), density (38 lb/ft³), and availability, helping cabinetmakers and designers make informed material choices.The database also features powerful filters by hardness, grain, origin, and price range, making it an invaluable reference for professionals sourcing the perfect wood for cabinetry, furniture, or specialty projects.“Our wood database isn’t just a reference it’s an education,” said Chen. “It equips designers, woodworkers, and DIYers to select the right wood based on science, not just appearance.”Cabinetry Glossary: Demystifying Industry LanguageThe third pillar of ShakerCabinets’ digital expansion is the Cabinetry Glossary, a growing library of 181 terms across nine categories. From “Microwave Cabinet” to “Dentil Molding” and “Hinge Cup,” the glossary breaks down industry jargon into clear, accessible definitions.Categories include: Cabinet Hardware, Wood Types, Construction Terms, Finishes & Stains, Measurements, Tools & Equipment, Cabinet Styles, Door Styles, and Installation Terms.Difficulty levels (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, Expert) help users quickly gauge complexity.Each term is updated regularly with visuals and practical examples to aid understanding.This resource empowers customers to communicate more effectively with designers, contractors, and suppliers, removing confusion and building confidence.Shaker Cabinets’ Commitment to InnovationTogether, these three digital tools embody Shaker Cabinets’ forward-thinking approach:Accuracy & Efficiency – Calculators reduce waste and ensure precise planning.Education & Transparency – The wood database delivers detailed, scientific insights.Accessibility & Empowerment – The glossary simplifies terminology for everyone.By combining product excellence with educational resources, ShakerCabinets continues to position itself as the go-to brand for cabinetry expertise in the United States and beyond.AvailabilityThe Tools & Calculators Suite, Ultimate Wood Database, and Cabinetry Glossary are live now and freely accessible to the public via:

