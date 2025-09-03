Consumer Alert: Don’t Fall for Jury Duty Scams

For Immediate Release:

Friday, September 3, 2025

RALEIGH – Our office has been made aware of an uptick in jury scams circulating in Mecklenburg County.

Residents of Mecklenburg County have been receiving calls from people who claim to be deputies from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers claim that the recipient missed a jury duty summons and may be arrested if they don’t send money or come to the sheriff’s office to pay a fine. When the scam victim reaches the sheriff’s office, the scammer meets them out front and walks them to a nearby ATM to withdraw cash to pay the scammer. This is a scam.

“This is a classic scam tactic, but it works because it’s scary to get a call from someone who says you’ll be arrested if you don’t pay a fine,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Please don’t fall for it, and please warn your family members about these calls.”

“As scam calls continue to target our community, I’m reminding everyone to stay alert,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. “The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to demand money or threaten you with arrest for missing jury duty. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and report it. Protect yourself, protect your information, and when in doubt, verify before you trust.”

Here’s what you need to know about these scam calls:

Sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement agencies will not call you to demand payment in exchange for not being arrested.

Even if you owe a fine for missing a jury duty appearance, you won’t be fined via phone or email.

Don’t be fooled by the amount of personal information the caller may have about you. Much of that data is public, and they’re using it to try to appear more legitimate.

If you get a call like this, just hang up. Call the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency if you want to verify that the call you received was a scam.

If someone asks you to pay in gift cards or cryptocurrency, it’s definitely a scam.

To report a scam, call the North Carolina Department of Justice at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.

