VSP BCI Troop B West -New Haven / Aggravated Sexual Assault x2, Sexual Assault

CASE#: 25B5001672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE: 01/14/2025

TOWN: Whiting

ACCUSED: Carson P. Bertrand

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Aggravated Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Brandon R. Yandow

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Aggravated Sexual Assault

VICTIM(S): (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual offenses or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 15, 2025, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on January 14, 2025. After a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Carson P. Bertrand, 21, of Whiting, VT, and Brandon R. Yandow, 28, of Castleton, VT committed the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault by having nonconsensual sexual contact with an adult victim. Investigation also revealed Bertrand had nonconsensual sexual contact with a second victim on the same date.

On September 2, 2025, Yandow was issue a citation at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division om September 4, 2025. On September 3, 2025, Bertrand turned himself in at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks. Bertrand was processed and transported to the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment. Bertrand was ultimately ordered to be held without bail and was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

Bertrand - 09/03/2025 at 1300 hours

Yandow - 09/04/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT(S): INCLUDED

