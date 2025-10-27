Update No. 1: Autopsy completed following discovery of body in North Hero

STATE OF VERMONT

Autopsy completed following discovery of body in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vermont (Monday, Oct. 27, 2025) — The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy following the discovery of a body in Lake Champlain after a canoe capsized last week in North Hero.

The victim is identified as Michael Bagiackas, 71, of Montpelier. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning, and the manner of death was an accident.

No additional information is available regarding this case.

***Initial news release, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a 71-year-old canoeist after the boat he was using capsized Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, on Lake Champlain in North Hero.

VSP’s initial investigation has determined the incident began at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when two men who were related set out in the canoe from North Hero near the Hero’s Welcome store. While near Knight Island State Park, the canoe reportedly overturned. Both occupants were wearing personal flotation devices.

The men became separated in the water. One of them, later identified as Paul Council, 67, of Woodbury, was able to swim to Knight Island after about an hour in the water. By then darkness had fallen, and Mr. Council sought shelter by gaining access to the caretaker’s residence. There was no means of communication. Wednesday morning, Oct. 22, Mr. Council located a canoe on the island and rowed back to North Hero, where he reported the incident and summoned help.

Multiple emergency crews began responding to the area, including VSP, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department, numerous local fire departments, and the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife. At about noon, a resident of Holiday Point Road called the authorities to report seeing an apparent body floating in the water. The location was roughly 2 miles north of where the canoe overturned. First responders recovered the body of an adult man from the water.

The body is presumed to be that of the missing canoeist, a 71-year-old from Montpelier. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. VSP is working with the office of Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito, who also responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation by the state police does not indicate this incident is suspicious.

VSP is not identifying the victim at this time pending notification of relatives.

No additional details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

