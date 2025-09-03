Saudi Pavilion Inaugurated at the Moscow International Book Fair 2025

A Saudi delegate explains cultural and translation initiatives to an international visitor at the Moscow International Book Fair 2025. International visitors engage with the Saudi Pavilion, exploring cultural and literary initiatives at the Moscow International Book Fair 2025.

Saudi Pavilion highlights cultural dialogue, translation, and literary diversity at Moscow International Book Fair 2025.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission today inaugurated the Saudi Pavilion at the Moscow International Book Fair 2025, held at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in the Russian capital, Moscow, from 3 to 7 September 2025, with broad international participation.The Commission is leading the Kingdom’s participation in this international cultural event through a comprehensive cultural pavilion that brings together a number of prominent institutions and cultural entities, including the UNESCO Chair for Translating Cultures, the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSAA), the King Fahad National Library, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran, the Publishing Association, the Translation Association, and Nasher Publishing and Distribution.This participation comes as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen cultural relations with the Russian Federation, expand avenues of cooperation, and promote investment opportunities in the cultural sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which positions culture as a pillar of development and a bridge for cross-civilizational dialogue.Throughout the days of the fair, the Saudi Pavilion will showcase the creative diversity of the Saudi cultural scene through an integrated cultural programme, featuring literary seminars, discussion sessions, and poetry evenings with the participation of leading Saudi writers and intellectuals.

