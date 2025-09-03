Honoring Long-Time Flight Paramedic Kevin M. Robert

Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be lowered in honor of Kevin M. Robert, a long-time flight paramedic, who passed away in the line of duty last week. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, September 4 from sunrise to sunset.

“Kevin Robert answered the call to serve his community and provided aid in a time of need to countless New Yorkers throughout his career as a paramedic,” Governor Hochul said. “Today we are sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones, his colleagues, and the entire Mechanicville community as they honor his life and legacy.”

Kevin was a Certified Flight Paramedic and had been employed for 15 years by the Air Method-Life Net of New York. He was a founder of the John Ahearn Rescue Squad in Mechanicville and was a paramedic for several ambulance services including the Clifton Park & Halfmoon Emergency Corps and Malta-Stillwater EMS. He also was a paramedic instructor at HVCC.