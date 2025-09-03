Honoring Long-Time Flight Paramedic Kevin M. Robert
Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be lowered in honor of Kevin M. Robert, a long-time flight paramedic, who passed away in the line of duty last week. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, September 4 from sunrise to sunset.
“Kevin Robert answered the call to serve his community and provided aid in a time of need to countless New Yorkers throughout his career as a paramedic,” Governor Hochul said. “Today we are sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones, his colleagues, and the entire Mechanicville community as they honor his life and legacy.”
Kevin was a Certified Flight Paramedic and had been employed for 15 years by the Air Method-Life Net of New York. He was a founder of the John Ahearn Rescue Squad in Mechanicville and was a paramedic for several ambulance services including the Clifton Park & Halfmoon Emergency Corps and Malta-Stillwater EMS. He also was a paramedic instructor at HVCC.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.