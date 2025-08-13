Berry Law | Since 1965 John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law

For the 8th year, Berry Law earns Inc. 5000 honors, reflecting nationwide growth in Veterans disability and personal injury advocacy.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Time, Strengthening Its Mission to Serve Veterans and Personal Injury Clients Nationwide

Berry Law, a nationally recognized law firm founded and led by Veterans, has earned a place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the eighth year. This achievement underscores the firm’s continued growth in both its Veterans disability and personal injury practices — a rare combination that reflects Berry Law’s unwavering commitment to justice and advocacy for those who need it most.

Founded in 1965 by Vietnam Veteran John Stevens Berry, Sr., Berry Law has grown from a small Nebraska practice into a nationwide leader in Veterans disability appeals, helping tens of thousands of Veterans secure the benefits they earned through service. The firm also represents clients in serious personal injury cases, leveraging military values of discipline, precision, and persistence to win life-changing verdicts and settlements.

“Our growth is rooted in a mission, not just a business model,” said John S. Berry, Jr., CEO and Army Veteran. “Every day, we fight for Veterans who have been denied the benefits they deserve and for individuals whose lives have been turned upside down by serious injury. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth year is proof that doing the right thing — doing it well — and creating lasting impact.”

A Dual Practice with a Singular Purpose

•Veterans Disability Practice: Berry Law represents Veterans in all 50 states, with a proven track record in appeals before the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals, and the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

•Personal Injury Practice: The firm handles high-stakes cases involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and complex liability claims, bringing military precision to civilian courtrooms.

This unique dual-practice approach allows Berry Law to apply the same relentless advocacy that wins complex Veterans claims to cases where injured clients face powerful insurance companies and corporations.

Recognized for Impact

Berry Law’s consistent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list — one of the most respected rankings of high-growth companies — places it among a small percentage of firms nationwide demonstrating sustained expansion over nearly a decade. In 2023, Berry Law was also named to Inc.’s Best in Business for Veteran Support list, highlighting its role as a champion for the military community.

“We measure success by the number of lives we change, not just cases we win,” said Berry. “Growth gives us the resources to take on more battles for our clients and provide more opportunities for veterans within our own organization.”

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation’s most successful independent businesses based on revenue growth over the past three years. Companies on the list are known for their innovation, resilience, and leadership in their respective industries.

