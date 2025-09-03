Florida Trend Announces Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorneys

The 2025 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorneys special section has been published in the September issue.

It is with great pleasure that Florida Trend recognizes and honors these legal executives with the distinction of Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorney.” — Publisher David Denor

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorneys special section has been published in the September issue. This list features 92 attorneys from across Florida who have demonstrated exceptional legal expertise and leadership in sustainable land use, property development, land use regulation and real estate transactions. These legal professionals have proven their ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks and to advancing smart growth and responsible development that positively impacts individuals, businesses and communities throughout the state.

Florida Trend invited individuals from across the state’s legal community to nominate and recommend real estate and land use attorneys who met specific methodology and criteria parameters. Nominations were vetted by Florida Trend and the most noteworthy managing partners were selected for their outstanding leadership, business acumen and mentorship roles.

“The Florida Bar heartily congratulates our members receiving this incredible honor, reflecting their commitment to leadership, excellence and professionalism,” notes Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes. “As lawyers, we are privileged to serve the public and our judicial system, and this honor represents those who do so at the very highest level.”

“It is with great pleasure that Florida Trend recognizes and honors these legal executives with the distinction of Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorney. Dedicated to their profession, these attorneys show exceptional leadership, expertise in their fields of study and a steadfast conviction for the rule of law. Published in its September Issue, Florida Trend highlights each of the selected real estate attorneys through a short profile, identifying the impact they have made to their firm, the legal profession and the community they serve," says Publisher David Denor.

View the entire Legal Elite NOTABLE – Real Estate / Land Use Attorneys roster

at www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable

