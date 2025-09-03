Gauteng Transport on stop-and-search operations conducted
The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has intensified its efforts to combat lawlessness on the province’s roads, with a series of high-intensity stop-and-search operations conducted between 25 and 31 August 2025.
The operations have resulted in multiple arrests, impoundments, and enforcement actions aimed at enhancing safety and ensuring compliance with traffic laws.
- 224 manual infringement notices were issued
- 186 additional infringement notices were issued electronically through the unit’s e-force system
- 106 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices for being unfit for the road
- 78 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance
- A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), underscoring the ongoing dangers of impaired driving
These outcomes reflect the Gauteng Provincial Government’s unwavering commitment to restoring law and order in the transport sector.
By targeting unroadworthy vehicles, illegal operations, and reckless drivers, GTI is protecting the lives of residents and road users.
MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the work of GTI officers and reinforced the government’s stance on road safety.
“We will not tolerate lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads. Every unroadworthy vehicle or illegal operation is a direct threat to the lives of law-abiding citizens. And our message is clear, if you flout the law, your vehicle will be impounded, and you will face the full might of the law. These operations serve as provincial government’s commitment to building a safe, reliable, and law-based transport system that protects commuters and road users alike,” said the MEC.
With a team of 96 dedicated officers, the GTI continues to serve as a critical enforcement arm in pursuit of a safe, efficient, and reliable transport system across Gauteng.
The Department is calling on all motorists to play their part by ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy, commit to adhere to the rules of the road, and respecting the lives of fellow road users.
