Gerald Deloney Releases his book Examines Science, Spirituality, and Social Forces in Gravity: The Story of Our Becoming

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerald Deloney's Gravity: The Story of Our Becoming combines science, history, spirituality, and personal reflection to explore the idea of human becoming. The book connects physical forces such as gravity with the social, emotional, and spiritual forces that shape lives. It addresses subjects such as colonialism, social inequity, and cultural history, considering how these systems affect personal and collective experience.

Deloney examines themes including the soul as energy, the impact of colonization on stories and language, emotional evolution as part of survival and healing, and coaching as a framework for growth. He builds his discussion using examples from both scientific concepts and personal testimony. The book raises questions about identity, purpose, and the patterns that connect inner life with larger social and cosmic structures.

About the Author: Gerald Deloney

Gerald Deloney began his work in youth empowerment in Portland, Oregon, where he launched the state’s first African American-focused youth program while still in high school. He later directed Portland’s most extensive youth employment programs, contributing to economic mobility initiatives for thousands of young people. His professional experience includes juvenile justice reform, leadership at Self Enhancement, Inc., and work in racial equity advocacy as Chair of the Coalition of Communities of Color.

Deloney has also contributed to national studies for organizations such as the CDC and the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, co-authoring race, equity, and culturally responsive care publications.

Website link: https://geralddeloneybooks.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.