Windows 10 End-of-Life Approaches: Elevate Technology Announces Business Migration Services Ahead of Deadline

Window 10 is Retiring - Is Your Business Ready?

Microsoft ends Windows 10 support on October 14, 2025—Elevate Technology ensures business migrations are seamless, secure, and stress-free.

Windows 10’s end is a milestone, not a menace—if you’re prepared, it’s a chance to elevate your infrastructure.” — Donnie Rollins, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Microsoft ending official support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, Elevate Technology is stepping up to ensure businesses can migrate safely, securely, and without disruption.As part of their Managed IT Services, Elevate Technology is launching a Windows 10 Readiness Program to help businesses navigate the complexities of upgrading to Windows 11, purchasing new hardware, or exploring alternative platforms.“Windows 10’s end is a milestone, not a menace—if you’re prepared, it’s a chance to elevate your infrastructure.” said Donnie Rollins, CEO of Elevate Technology. “We help organizations avoid disruption by planning a smart, secure upgrade path.”Why It MattersAfter October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide security patches, technical support, or compatibility updates for Windows 10. In addition, Microsoft 365 feature updates will begin tapering off in 2026, with full deprecation of support by 2028.Businesses that fail to plan accordingly may face:• Increased cybersecurity vulnerabilities• Compliance issues with industry regulations• Decreased performance and software compatibility• Costly emergency IT interventionsHow Elevate Technology HelpsElevate Technology provides end-to-end support to ensure business continuity during this transition:• ✅ Free Windows 10 Readiness Assessments• 🔄 Hardware upgrade and OS migration services• 🔒 Cybersecurity fortification and data protection planning• ☁️ Microsoft 365 and cloud licensing support• 🛟 Guidance on Microsoft’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) for customers unable to migrate in timeRead more on the blog: Windows 10 Is Retiring : Is Your Business Ready?Additional Services AvailableElevate Technology offers a full suite of services to support long-term IT success:• 💼 Managed IT Services in Texas – Reliable, proactive IT management for small and medium businesses• 🛡️ Cybersecurity Solutions – From firewalls to email protection• 💬 Microsoft 365 Licensing & Support – Cloud migration, setup, and support• 🔁 Backup & Disaster Recovery – Business continuity planning

