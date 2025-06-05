Elevate Technology Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services to SMBs

Elevate Technology celebrates 20 years of innovation and excellence — a journey marked by growth, dedication, and forward momentum. Elevate Technology — Empowering businesses through innovative IT solutions, secure infrastructure, and exceptional service.

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevate Technology: 20 Years of Building Safer, Smarter Business EnvironmentsElevate Technology, a Texas-based leader in managed IT services , cloud infrastructure, business phone systems , and cybersecurity, is proud to announce the celebration of its 20th year in business. Since 2005, the company has empowered small and mid-sized businesses with secure, strategic technology solutions that protect and streamline operations.Operating under the guiding principle, Managed IT Solutions That Protect and Streamline Your Business, Elevate Technology has become the trusted IT partner for organizations that need more than just tech support—they need a strategic ally.“This milestone represents the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the evolution of technology itself,” said Donnie Rollins, CEO of Elevate Technology. “It’s deeply meaningful that some of our clients have been with us since day one. That kind of loyalty speaks to our service, our consistency, and the results we deliver.”A History of Growth, Reliability, and InnovationFounded in Houston, Elevate started as a small team focused on IT support and infrastructure services. Over the past two decades, the company has grown into a full-scale MSP supporting cloud migrations, Microsoft 365, VoIP solutions, endpoint security, and private hosting platforms.Today, Elevate Technology delivers:Managed IT Services & ConsultingMicrosoft 365 Migrations & LicensingSOC-Backed Cybersecurity and ComplianceElevate UC - AI driven Business Phone SystemContact Center Phone SolutionsBusiness Continuity & Disaster RecoveryStrategic IT PlanningCloud Hosting via the Elevate Cloud Epicor P21 Hosting for distributorsClient Feedback: Proof of Partnership That LastsClients across industries consistently praise Elevate’s responsiveness, expertise, and long-term value:“We’ve been working with Elevate Technology for several years now, and I can’t say enough good things about them. Their team is extremely knowledgeable, professional, and always quick to respond when we need support… I would highly recommend Elevate Technology to any business looking for reliable and experienced IT support.”— Drew King“Absolutely exceptional service—10 years of trust and excellence! I’ve partnered with Elevate across multiple companies and they’ve been a game-changer. They don’t just fix problems—they anticipate them. Their service is truly world-class.”— B. Chamberlin“We were referred to Elevate in a time of crisis—and they came through quickly. A year and a half later, they were the first call we made for our office relocation. Thanks to their team, the move went smoothly. They are now our go-to IT company.”— Renee SaylesThis client loyalty reflects Elevate’s core mission: to be a seamless extension of each client’s team, offering proactive, secure solutions that support long-term growth.Investing in the FutureWhile Elevate honors this milestone, the focus is firmly on the future. The company is expanding its Elevate Cloud offerings, advancing its Epicor ERP hosting platform, and integrating AI and automation to better protect client environments.Elevate is also strengthening its security posture with real-time threat response, SOC monitoring, and compliance-readiness services for regulated industries.“As your strategic IT partner, we empower and elevate your growth to new heights,” said Rollins. “Our mission is to help our clients navigate an ever-changing digital world with confidence, clarity, and control.”About Elevate TechnologyElevate Technology is a Houston-based managed service provider (MSP) and cloud infrastructure partner serving clients across the U.S. With deep expertise in managed IT services, Microsoft 365, Elevate UC business phone systems, cybersecurity, and ERP hosting. Elevate helps small and mid-sized businesses secure, scale, and succeed through custom technology strategies.Learn more at www.elevatetechnology.com Media Inquiries:Donnie Rollins, CEOinfo@elevatetechnology.com | 713-244-7744LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/elevate-technology

