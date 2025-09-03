Link.Build Joins Forces with PR.Digital to Strengthen SEO Through Media-Driven Link Acquisition

The two Marketer.co brands team up to offer an integrated service that fuses digital PR campaigns with strategic link placement, helping brands grow.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to reshape the landscape of digital visibility, Link.Build has officially partnered with PR.Digital to offer an integrated service that combines the power of earned media with the precision of SEO-driven link acquisition. The two Marketer.co brands will now work together to help brands secure premium media placements that deliver not just visibility—but measurable authority in search rankings.This collaboration reflects a fundamental shift in how digital PR and link building are evolving. As search engines become more sophisticated, simple backlinks are no longer enough. What matters today is relevance, credibility, and context. By merging PR.Digital’s expertise in placing brand stories in high-authority publications with Link.Build’s proven ability to turn those placements into SEO momentum, the partnership aims to deliver a new class of marketing results: high-quality editorial coverage that also boosts organic search performance.“In today’s SEO landscape, backlinks without context and brand authority simply don’t cut it,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co. “This partnership brings together the two best ways to earn Google’s trust: credible press and strategic SEO. It’s a natural union between two disciplines that should have been connected all along.”Together, the two teams are launching joint campaign packages that weave together media outreach, brand storytelling, and white-hat link acquisition—resulting in permanent, editorially placed backlinks from respected publishers. Unlike many traditional link vendors, these campaigns focus on real media coverage, written by real journalists, on sites with real audiences. The emphasis is on quality, not quantity, with placements often coming from outlets with domain authority (DA) scores of 50 and above.“We’re bridging the gap between media outreach and measurable SEO impact,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “Clients no longer have to choose between building a brand or building rankings—they can do both at once. With this collaboration, the value of press coverage extends far beyond vanity metrics.”The timing of the partnership is especially relevant. As Google’s algorithm increasingly rewards authoritative brand mentions, entity recognition, and high-trust sources, SEO is becoming less about technical tricks and more about earning legitimate credibility online. This integrated offering from Link.Build and PR.Digital is designed to meet that demand head-on, offering a scalable way to build both visibility and authority simultaneously.“This collaboration makes it easier for our clients to scale earned media while capturing the link equity that drives long-term growth,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. “It’s a one-two punch that turns press into performance—and transforms brand stories into SEO assets.”The new joint offering is already live and available to brands, agencies, and founders looking to strengthen their search visibility while amplifying their brand message. Campaigns include strategy, outreach, media pitching, guaranteed placement in high-authority publications, and detailed reporting on traffic, rankings, and link equity. Onboarding is now open to new clients.For more information or to schedule a discovery call, visit https://link.build or https://pr.digital About Link.BuildLink.Build is a white-hat link building agency that helps brands earn high-authority backlinks through content-driven strategies, publisher outreach, and editorial partnerships. Originally founded as an SEO agency , Link.Build now sits under the Marketer.co brand umbrella, serving SEO-forward organizations across SaaS, e-commerce, and professional services.About PR.DigitalPR.Digital is a digital PR agency helping growth-focused brands earn media coverage, develop thought leadership, and amplify trust through narrative-based outreach. Its campaigns generate real news coverage in outlets that matter, driving brand credibility and audience reach.

