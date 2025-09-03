GenH2 VP of Product Development Cullen Hall to Join Expert Panel on Hydrogen at 2025 SPE Energy Transition Symposium

GenH2 Logo Cullen Hall

Symposium Synergizes Innovation and Collaboration for Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future; Takes Place September 8–10 at Houston Marriott Sugarland

We are all working together to forge a hydrogen energy future, and I’m excited to share how GenH2 technology is moving the hydrogen economy forward around the world” — Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development at GenH2 Corp.

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp ., a Philomaxcap AG Company (FRA: PTHH), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that Cullen Hall, Vice President of Product Development, will join a panel of hydrogen technology experts on September 9 at the 2025 SPE Energy Transition Symposium in Sugarland, Texas. The event takes place from September 8-10 at the Houston Marriott Sugarland.The SPE Energy Transition Symposium brings together professionals from multiple disciplines across the energy sector, offering a comprehensive platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.The primary objective is to facilitate the exchange and dissemination of knowledge drawn from the insights of industry leaders, technical experts, academics, practitioners, representatives from the financial community, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leaders.“In today’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, staying connected to our industry peers is essential,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “We are proud that Cullen Hall will be sharing his in-depth expertise on liquid hydrogen infrastructure technology at this prestigious event.”The SPE Energy Transition Symposium panel discussion will focus on the role of hydrogen as a scalable, low-carbon solution for industries ranging from transportation to heavy manufacturing. While subsurface hydrogen storage and production are gaining traction as a large-scale solution, GenH2’s cutting-edge zero-loss controlled storage system is key to delivering next-generation solutions that power a sustainable, hydrogen-driven future.“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to collaborate with other hydrogen industry leaders,” said Hall. “We are all working together to forge a hydrogen energy future, and I’m excited to share how GenH2 technology is moving the hydrogen economy forward around the world.”Hall has over 20 years of experience in engineering, cryogenics, and hydrogen, with a specialty in liquid hydrogen infrastructure. His deep expertise in hydrogen infrastructure includes critical components, systems, safety, and construction related to cryopumps, compressors, dispensers, and refueling stations. Throughout his career, Hall has contributed significantly to accelerating hydrogen infrastructure systems through the commission of liquid dispensers, the development of patented liquid hydrogen pumps, and the transformation of the liquid hydrogen refueling station.Hall will be joined on the Symposium Panel by leaders from DNV, the American Bureau of Shipping, and the University of Houston. The panel will be moderated by Jeannie Chung of the ROSEN Group and Phani Kondapi from the Colorado School of Mines.For more information, please visit www.genh2.com About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com ) GenH2 Corp., is a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for clean energy solutions, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com About Philomaxcap AG ( www.philomaxcap.de Philomaxcap AG (FRA:PTHH), is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase through a contribution in kind led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.

