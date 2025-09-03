VID.co Launches AI Video Editing Tools to Cut Post-Production Time by 80%

New AI-powered video editing pipeline helps brands and creators turn raw footage into polished, platform-ready content in hours—not weeks.

These tools allow us to deliver strategic, scalable video output at a pace that matches today’s distribution demands. The result is more visibility, more engagement, and more leads.” — Timothy Carter

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VID.co , the video production and video content agency under the Marketer umbrella, today announced the launch of a powerful new suite of AI video editing tools designed to dramatically accelerate post-production timelines. The update aims to help founders, marketers, and brands transform raw footage into platform-optimized video content in a matter of hours rather than weeks.The proprietary editing pipeline leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to automate the most time-consuming aspects of post-production—scene detection, B-roll insertion, subtitle generation, brand overlay styling, and multi-platform resizing. By pairing automation with professional polish, VID.co delivers agency-quality results at a fraction of the time and cost.“With these new AI video editing tools, we’re collapsing the content bottleneck,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Marketer.co and founder of VID.co. “What used to take a team of editors and days of manual review can now be executed in just hours. This unlocks scale for brands and creators alike, allowing them to publish consistently across multiple platforms without sacrificing quality.”The tools are already in use internally across VID.co’s client portfolio, helping turn long-form interviews, Zoom calls, and raw podcasts into polished shorts for TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. The AI system is tightly integrated with platforms like Submagic and dsqrstudio.com, allowing for automatic text overlay styling, scene clipping, and brand-aligned visual treatment—all customized to the client’s voice and content goals.“We designed this pipeline to help our clients go from idea to impact—faster than ever,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at Marketer.co. “It’s not just about automation. It’s about building a high-output content engine that turns one video into dozens of assets, fueling growth across every digital channel.”In an era where attention spans are short and content demand is constant, the launch addresses a key pain point for companies attempting to scale video. Whether it’s turning a 30-minute founder podcast into 15 short-form videos or converting webinars into evergreen YouTube content, VID.co’s new tools bring speed, efficiency, and clarity to the video production process.“Clients come to us because they want professional-quality content without the overhead,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Marketer.co. “These tools allow us to deliver strategic, scalable video output at a pace that matches today’s distribution demands. The result is more visibility, more engagement, and more leads.”VID.co’s AI-powered video editing suite is available immediately as part of its content creation subscription packages, or via customized agency retainers. New clients receive full onboarding support, including automation setup, voice alignment, and branded design systems tailored to their content strategy. White-label services are also available for agencies looking to enhance their own client offerings.To schedule a demo or speak with a video strategist about how AI video automation can transform your brand’s output, visit https://vid.co About VID.coVID.co, a Marketer.co brand, is a full-service video content agency specializing in AI-powered editing, repurposing, and multi-platform distribution. Serving startups, creators, agencies, and enterprise brands, VID.co helps clients transform raw footage into high-converting, platform-native video content that scales reach and amplifies message—faster than ever before.About Marketer.coOriginally founded in 2010 as an SEO agency , Marketer has expanded to become a full service digital marketing agency, specializing in everything from AI SEO services to digital content production and management. More information is available at Marketer.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.