3DR Labs and Bot Image AI Collaborate to Enhance Prostate Cancer Screening

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs, a nationally recognized leader in 3D medical image post-processing, and Bot Image™ AI, a pioneer in advanced AI and MRI technology, today announced a strategic partnership to offer ProstatID™, an FDA-cleared software solution for the early detection and accurate diagnosis of prostate cancer.Traditionally, the interpretation of prostate MRI has been a complex and time-intensive process, frequently complicated by overlapping conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis, and cysts. Radiologists are often required to review multiple image stacks and cross-reference coronal and sagittal views, making the process both lengthy and variable.ProstatID™ addresses these challenges with a 93.6% sensitivity specificity (AUROC), enabling physicians to detect prostate cancer with greater confidence and fewer false positives.“ProstatID™ provides radiologists with a clinically validated tool that improves diagnostic accuracy while reducing variability and interpretation time,” said Dr. Randall W. Jones, CEO of Bot Image AI. “By combining AI precision with established MRI protocols, we are helping clinicians detect prostate cancer earlier and with greater confidence.”As part of the partnership, ProstatID™ will join 3DR’s AI Labs as an AI technology partner, contributing to an all-in-one solution for 3D workflow automation powered by advanced algorithms. Supported by TeraRecon’s AI Framework, 3DR’s AI Labs unites tools into a single orchestrated platform that delivers finalized imaging results directly into the provider’s PACS—enabling radiologists to evaluate, adopt, and scale AI seamlessly within their normal workflow.“Our customers have asked for a way to improve workflow and confidence in prostate imaging,” said Kelli Payne-Gibson, VP of Client Experience at 3DR Labs. “With ProstatID™, we’re proud to deliver a solution that meets that need—streamlining interpretation while supporting earlier detection.”“Partnering with Bot Image AI allows us to expand the value we deliver to our clients and the patients they serve,” stated Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs. “AI-driven interpretation for prostate MRI has the potential to reduce variability, increase efficiency, and most importantly, improve early detection.About 3DR Labs:3DRLabs. Advanced 3D Imaging –Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 300 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR’s AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over 1800 hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.For more information, visit 3drlabs.com.3DR Labs Media Contact:Elizabeth MorganMarketing Manager3DR Labsinfo@3drlabs.comAbout Bot Image™ AIBot Image™, Inc.’s product, ProstatID, brings early detection of prostate cancer using MRI and AI to the forefront of medicine. Real clinic experience has shown that the radiologist and ProstatID combined will always outperform the AI or radiologist alone. ProstatID AI is FDA cleared for diagnosis, detection, screening, lesion segmentation and lesion classification. The software is highly accurate with a 93.6% AUC of the specificity/sensitivity curve, completely automated and vendor agnostic.Bot Image™ AI Media Contact:Melanie JonesBoard Member and EVP Sales & MarketingBot Image™ AIinfo@botimageai.com

