LAW.co Launches Private LLMs for Law Firms

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAW.co , a leading provider of AI tools for the legal industry, today announced the release of its private large language models (LLMs) purpose-built for law firms . These new offerings enable firms to harness the power of generative AI—without compromising on data security or client confidentiality.The models are deployable via on-premise hardware appliances (LLM-in-a-Box) or secure private cloud environments, giving firms total control over their data while offering the benefits of AI-assisted legal work such as document drafting, case summarization, legal research, and more.“Our mission at LAW.co is to bring the benefits of generative AI to legal professionals—without sacrificing control, privacy, or precision,” said Nate Nead, CEO of LAW.co. “These new private LLMs put attorneys back in the driver’s seat by enabling powerful, secure AI right inside the firm.”Unlike public-facing chatbots, LAW.co’s private models are trained exclusively on legal-specific content—from case law to contracts to federal and state statutes. With the ability to ingest firm-specific documents through BYOD (Bring Your Own Documents) ingestion pipelines, the platform also supports retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for firm-tailored responses.“We’ve architected these models specifically for the legal environment,” said Jason Powell, Chief Legal Officer at LAW.co. “This means no more compromising on confidentiality to gain AI efficiencies. Our platform is trained for lawyers, by lawyers.”Key features for the lawyer custom LLM :--Private Deployment: Models can be hosted on-premise or in a private cloud to comply with ABA ethics rules, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2 standards.--Custom Legal Workflows: Automate research, redline contracts, summarize depositions, and accelerate discovery.--Fine-Tuned Intelligence: Trained on legal corpora including litigation filings, precedent databases, and statutes.--Access Control: Role-based permissioning and audit trails ensure firm-wide compliance and oversight.“This release represents the future of legal AI—where firms can finally stop worrying about data leakage and start reaping the benefits of intelligent automation, entirely within their secure walls,” added Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at LAW.co.Use Cases for the Custom, Private LLM Service:--Case law research assistant--Contract review and generation--Summarizing legal briefs or deposition transcripts--eDiscovery synthesis--Secure knowledgebase search across firm documentsDeployment Options--LLM-in-a-Box: Plug-and-play mini PC preloaded with models and ingest pipelines.--Private Cloud: Hosted in secure SOC 2/GDPR-compliant environments.--Hybrid Model: Includes both edge and cloud, with airgap and RBAC (role-based access control).About LAW.coOriginally founded as a lawyer SEO agency , LAW.co has grown as an AI-native legal technology company committed to helping law firms transform their workflows securely and efficiently. From custom private LLM deployments to contract automation and secure search, LAW.co’s solutions enable attorneys to leverage the power of AI—on their terms.To learn more, visit https://law.co

