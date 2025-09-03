J.L. Stewart Releases Avarom and the Black Riders: An Epic Sword-and-Sorcery Adventure in The Avarom Saga

Avarom and the Black Riders by J.L. Stewart

A high-stakes fantasy where gods, demigods, and dark riders clash against a lone bodyguard’s will to survive.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and military member J.L. Stewart announces the release of Avarom and the Black Riders, the latest installment in his sweeping fantasy epic, The Avarom Saga. Bursting with sword-and-sorcery action, rich mythology, and unrelenting suspense, the novel takes readers deeper into a world where divine beings play games with mortals — and one man stands between chaos and survival.

The story follows Avarom, sworn bodyguard to the formidable Red Queen, as he faces his deadliest challenge yet: the mysterious Black Riders. These ruthless enemies threaten to upend the fragile balance of power. Meanwhile, a rogues’ gallery of gods and demigods scheme for Avarom’s downfall, forcing him into a battle not only for his life, but for the fate of those he protects. Fans of classic fantasy and modern sword-and-sorcery adventures will find themselves immersed in a tale brimming with danger, betrayal, and unyielding courage.

Stewart’s inspiration for writing the saga began as something deeply personal — a love letter to a woman. What started as an intimate gesture has evolved into an expansive, multi-book fantasy series with a dedicated following.

“This story began as something small, personal, and heartfelt,” Stewart reflects.

“But it grew into an entire world — a saga of gods, heroes, and mortals, where love and loyalty are tested against impossible odds.”

Written for young adult readers and fantasy fans of all ages, Avarom and the Black Riders blends fast-paced storytelling with deeper themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and resilience. It appeals to readers who crave epic battles and mythic stakes while delivering the emotional depth that makes fantasy timeless.

Currently serving on active duty, Stewart continues to expand The Avarom Saga, which now spans three published books with a fourth in progress. His ability to balance military service with prolific storytelling speaks to his discipline and creative drive.

Avarom and the Black Riders is available now through major booksellers. Readers can purchase it directly on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CWS62KK7

Fans of epic fantasy can look forward to future installments as Stewart continues to expand the saga and explore the boundless world he has created.

